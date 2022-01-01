Best Motorola phones 2022

Motorola is one of the oldest and most recognizable phone brands in the world, and while it may not have the same dominance in the market that it once did, the company still kicks out some truly excellent Android phones, often at great prices. If your heart is set on one of these solid devices, here are the best Motorola phones that are out right now.

Why the Moto G Power (2020) is our top pick

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Joe Maring / Android Central)

Out of all the Motorola phones currently available, the Moto G Power (2020) continues to shine as the best overall package the company has to offer. The balance of specs, features, and price are darn-near perfect given how affordable the phone is, making it a clear winner in our eyes.

But hold on a second, isn't the Moto G Power (2021) now available? It certainly is, but there's a reason why it's not ranked higher, let alone why it hasn't taken over the top spot. While the new G Power spices things up with a refreshed design and a higher-resolution 48MP rear camera, the rest of the experience is actually a downgrade compared to the 2020 variant. The Moto G Power (2021) has a much lower-resolution HD+ display, loses the ultra-wide camera, drops stereo speakers, and ships on the same Android 10 software despite coming out almost a full year after the Moto G Power (2020). It's very rare that a phone is worse than its predecessor, but that's what we're dealing with in the case of the 2021 G Power.

The Moto G100 delivers incredible value

Source: Motorola (Image credit: Source: Motorola)

The Moto G100 was just only announced recently, so we're still waiting to get our hands on the phone. But on paper, this thing looks like a monster that could end up being the best cheap Android phone. Admittedly, the phone has been available in select markets since back in March, but it is now available here in the U.S. Acting as the "flagship" Moto G phone, the G100 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The real story with the G100 is the power hidden underneath the display. This marks the first Motorola phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, which falls between the Snapdragon 865 from last year and the Snapdragon 888. Not only will you find 5G network compatibility, but it also includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.

There's a lot to like about the Moto G100, including the quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64MP primary camera that can record 6K UHD videos. Motorola really might have knocked this one out of the park.

Don't sleep on the Motorola Edge

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Joe Maring / Android Central)

Budget-shoppers will be treated incredibly well by the Moto G Power (2020), but what about those that can afford something a little nicer? That, ladies and gentlemen, is where the Motorola Edge comes into play.

The Motorola Edge had a pretty botched launch in mid-2020, but thanks to a substantially lower price these days, it's worth bringing back into the conversation here in 2021. We have a 90Hz curved OLED display, the Snapdragon 765G processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM. I only had a few weeks to use the Motorola Edge, but all this time later, I still find myself missing it every now and then. The design is stunning, it's every bit as fast as you could hope for, and that display with its drastic curves and smooth animations is truly a sight to behold.

I understand if a lot of people completely ignored the Motorola Edge at its release, but I'd strongly urge you to reconsider it here in 2021. Currently available for under five Benjamins, it's a shockingly great package.