Best Motorola phones 2022
Motorola is one of the oldest and most recognizable phone brands in the world, and while it may not have the same dominance in the market that it once did, the company still kicks out some truly excellent Android phones, often at great prices. If your heart is set on one of these solid devices, here are the best Motorola phones that are out right now.
Moto G Power (2020)
When it comes to the best Motorola phones, the Moto G Power (2020) is the way to go. Motorola's G-series has always been about delivering quality phones at great prices, and the G Power (2020) is an exceptional example of that goal. The star of the show is the 5,000 mAh battery, offering up to three days of use per charge. Rounding out the experience is a great 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, reliable performance thanks to the Snapdragon 665, and a trio of rear cameras that are solid for the price.
Moto G100 - 128GB
The Moto G100 is the company's latest offering and offers an impressive set of specs while being the first Motorola device powered by the Snapdragon 870. There's also a 5,000mAh battery with quick-charge capabilities and a quad-camera setup headlined with a 64MP main camera.
Moto G Stylus 5G
While the Moto G Stylus (2021) arrived earlier this year, this new version is available, equipped with the almost the same hardware along with 5G connectivity and a stylus. Along with the new 5G chip, Motorola upped the battery life, bringing a 5,000mAh cell that makes this one intriguing device.
Motorola One 5G Ace | 2021
5G is the next big thing for smartphones, and if you want to make sure your next handset supports the latest generation of wireless data, the Motorola One 5G Ace is worth a look. In addition to sub-6 5G support, the Snapdragon 750G processor also allows for great performance across the board. Rounding out the experience is a large 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. As far as Motorola phones go, it's a good mid-tier option.
Motorola One 5G
If you're looking for a capable phone for less than $500, the Motorola One 5G is certainly worth a look. It's considerably more impressive than its 5G Ace sibling, featuring a faster Snapdragon 765G chipset and a smooth 90Hz display. You're also treated to two front-facing cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that allows for some really useful shortcuts.
Moto G Fast
The Moto G Fast offers fantastic battery life, but won't wow you with its 720p display and 3GB of RAM. It's not the fastest phone, despite the name, and it won't win any rewards. But it's a solid, cheap Android phone that will get you through a couple of days.
Motorola Edge+
It's been a hot minute since Motorola released a proper flagship, but with the Edge+, the company has finally returned to that market. This is a premium Android handset through and through, and it brings a lot to the table. Its 6.7-inch display is quite the looker, featuring an AMOLED panel, Full HD+ resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the Edge+ is the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The only downside? It's exclusive to Verizon.
Motorola Edge
If you like what the Edge+ has to offer but can't justify its high price (or Verizon exclusivity), check out the regular Motorola Edge. It offers a very similar experience in a lot of ways, all while shaving off a few hundred dollars and being available universally unlocked. The Motorola Edge has the same curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a very capable Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G support, and a 4,500 mAh battery that allows for great endurance. We also love that you get 256GB of internal storage!
Motorola RAZR (2nd Gen)
The first Motorola RAZR was a bit of a dud, but with the second-generation model, the company found its footing and created something pretty magical. The design is much more refined, the specs are plenty powerful, and it actually costs less than the first generation. Not everyone needs to (or should) spend this much money on a folding flip phone, but if this looks like the kind of smartphone you've been waiting for, the RAZR (2nd Gen) is worth a look.
Moto G Stylus (2021)
Looking for an upgraded Moto G experience? The Moto G Stylus (2021) is well worth your attention. There's a larger 6.8-inch display for more immersive content consumption, and thanks to a Full HD+ resolution, it still looks plenty sharp. Powering the phone is a more capable Snapdragon 678 chipset, there's 128GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery allows for up to two days of use on a single charge. You also get the built-in stylus, which can be used for drawing, taking notes, and more.
Moto G Play (2021)
After forgoing a U.S. launch for the G Play series in 2020, Motorola changed its mind with the Moto G Play (2021). The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display while being powered by the Snapdragon 460 and 3GB of RAM. And like some of the other options on this list, it packs a sizable 5,000mAh battery that's sure to last you all day.
Moto G Power (2021)
After seeing the success of the Moto G Power (2020), there were high hopes for its successor. But the G Power (2021) is here and it feels more like a downgrade with a lower-resolution screen, outdated software, and less storage. On the bright-side, the G Power (2021) lives up to its moniker with its three days of battery life.
Why the Moto G Power (2020) is our top pick
Out of all the Motorola phones currently available, the Moto G Power (2020) continues to shine as the best overall package the company has to offer. The balance of specs, features, and price are darn-near perfect given how affordable the phone is, making it a clear winner in our eyes.
But hold on a second, isn't the Moto G Power (2021) now available? It certainly is, but there's a reason why it's not ranked higher, let alone why it hasn't taken over the top spot. While the new G Power spices things up with a refreshed design and a higher-resolution 48MP rear camera, the rest of the experience is actually a downgrade compared to the 2020 variant. The Moto G Power (2021) has a much lower-resolution HD+ display, loses the ultra-wide camera, drops stereo speakers, and ships on the same Android 10 software despite coming out almost a full year after the Moto G Power (2020). It's very rare that a phone is worse than its predecessor, but that's what we're dealing with in the case of the 2021 G Power.
The Moto G100 delivers incredible value
The Moto G100 was just only announced recently, so we're still waiting to get our hands on the phone. But on paper, this thing looks like a monster that could end up being the best cheap Android phone. Admittedly, the phone has been available in select markets since back in March, but it is now available here in the U.S. Acting as the "flagship" Moto G phone, the G100 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display along with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The real story with the G100 is the power hidden underneath the display. This marks the first Motorola phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, which falls between the Snapdragon 865 from last year and the Snapdragon 888. Not only will you find 5G network compatibility, but it also includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.
There's a lot to like about the Moto G100, including the quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64MP primary camera that can record 6K UHD videos. Motorola really might have knocked this one out of the park.
Don't sleep on the Motorola Edge
Budget-shoppers will be treated incredibly well by the Moto G Power (2020), but what about those that can afford something a little nicer? That, ladies and gentlemen, is where the Motorola Edge comes into play.
The Motorola Edge had a pretty botched launch in mid-2020, but thanks to a substantially lower price these days, it's worth bringing back into the conversation here in 2021. We have a 90Hz curved OLED display, the Snapdragon 765G processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM. I only had a few weeks to use the Motorola Edge, but all this time later, I still find myself missing it every now and then. The design is stunning, it's every bit as fast as you could hope for, and that display with its drastic curves and smooth animations is truly a sight to behold.
I understand if a lot of people completely ignored the Motorola Edge at its release, but I'd strongly urge you to reconsider it here in 2021. Currently available for under five Benjamins, it's a shockingly great package.
