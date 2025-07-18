Will the Google Pixel 9 get a price drop when the Pixel 10 launches?

It's official: the next Made by Google announcement event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20th, which means we're (presumably) about to get a first look at the Google Pixel 10 series, alongside a new Pixel Watch, earbuds, and more.

Sure, it's exciting stuff, but what does it mean for last year's popular Pixel 9 series? After all, we're technically talking about four phones here — the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Will these devices get cheaper now that they're being supplanted by newer models, or will they simply be forgotten amidst all of the new-phone hubbub? Let's discuss.

What we know

Earlier this week, Google confirmed that its next Made by Google event would be held on Wednesday, August 20th in New York City, with some sources suggesting that the keynote speech would start at 10am PT.

An official invite sent to some media outlets supposedly claimed that Google would be using the event to reveal new “Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.” This suggests that, in addition to the Pixel 10 series, we can expect to get a first look at the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Buds 2a, and possibly even Google's long-teased AR smart glasses.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

According to some recent leaks and rumors, Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and boast some upgraded camera tech, new displays, and the largest battery of any Pixel phone to date. The Pixel 10 Pro (and Pro XL) are also expected to receive a price increase of at least $100. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, rumors have suggested that Google is working on a new hinge for its premium foldable, plus some upgraded camera tech and a boost in battery size. The Fold is also allegedly going to receive a $200 price increase, putting it at a steep $1,999.99, right next to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (don't get me started).

Will the Google Pixel 9 get cheaper?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Now for the million-dollar question: will the Google Pixel 9 series get cheaper once the Pixel 10 is out? Well, I have some good news and (potentially) bad news.

The bad news is that the Google Pixel 9 (and 9 Pro, et al.) probably won't get an official price decrease once the new models are out, and it's just as likely that the 2024 flagships will actually become harder to find as the year progresses. After all, when was the last time you saw a Google Pixel 8 that wasn't refurbished?

The good news is that Google Pixel 9 deals are pretty easy to find right now. Just last week during Prime Day, we saw Pixel deals that dropped the base model Pixel 9 to as low as $549, while carriers like Mint Mobile are currently slashing over 50% off the phone when you bundle with a wireless plan.

In other words, no, I don't expect the Pixel 9 to get a permanent price decrease when the Pixel 10 is revealed. But given the frequency of discounts on the Google Pixel 9 lineup, you don't necessarily need one. And don't forget: we'll also be seeing a lot of great Google Pixel 10 preorder deals once the flagship lineup is announced on August 20th, so you may be able to skip the last generation altogether.