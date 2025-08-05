Will the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold get cheaper when the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launches?

Let's be real: foldable phones are expensive, and every time a new model gets announced, the first question on everyone's lips is "will the last-gen device finally get a price drop?". With the arrival of the next Google Pixel foldable swiftly approaching, there is speculation abound, and many folks are wondering what this means for last year's pricey Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While we don't have a lot of official information about the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold just yet, we know that it's most likely going to be announced during a Made by Google event on August 20th. This means that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is about to be marked as last-gen, but does that mean it's going to get cheaper? One can only speculate, but I've been working in this industry long enough that I can give you a pretty good idea of what to expect in the coming weeks. Let's discuss.

What we know

Like I mentioned above, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to be revealed during an announcement event on August 20th with a keynote address scheduled for 10am PT.

Alongside the foldable, we're also set to get a first look at the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, plus Google is expected to announce the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2A. Some rumors have even suggested that the company will be formally announcing the release of its long-teased AR smart glasses, but the validity of that rumor is far from certain.

As for specs, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch OLED cover display with an 8-inch OLED inner display. Both screens are expected to boast 3,000 nits of peak brightness, plus Google is reportedly working on a new-and-improved hinge that should make the phone a bit thinner and nicer to hold. Considering the ultra-sleek new design found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (the Fold's biggest competitor), this is probably a smart move on Google's part.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to sport the same Tensor G5 chipset that the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL will use, plus rumors have suggested that the phone will feature an upgraded 5,015mAh battery. You'll also get 16GB of RAM as standard and storage variants up to 1TB. We're also expecting the foldable phone to come with IP68 ingress protection, which would be an industry first!

So what about the price? Well, looking at the competition, it's worth mentioning that both of Samsung's new foldable phones received considerable price increases, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 clocking in at a ridiculous $1,999.99. Last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, had a starting price of $1,799.99.

Will Google follow the way of its competitors and up the price of the Pixel 10 series? It's hard to know for sure, but at least one rumor has suggested that Google might actually decrease the starting price of its flagship foldable by $200. Only time will tell, but I wouldn't start celebrating just yet.

Will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold get a price drop?

Now for the million-dollar question: will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold finally get cheaper when the next generation arrives? Since there's no way to know for certain, we have to look at the past to make an educated guess.

The phone that came before the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was simply called the Pixel Fold. This foldable dropped in 2023 with a $1,799 price tag, and although it's a little hard to find nowadays, you can actually buy the Google Pixel Fold for as little as $989.99 nowadays through stores like Amazon and Best Buy. But of course, this is nearly three years after the device's launch, and I'm guessing you'd rather not wait that long to pick up the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Instead, I'd recommend waiting for a major sale event, like Back to School 2025 or the upcoming Black Friday sales. By that time, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be considered last-gen, but most stores will still have stock that they're looking to ditch. After all, at this very moment you can get $500 off the phone at Best Buy, and the Pixel 10 version hasn't even been announced yet. Give it a few more weeks and I wouldn't be surprised if last year's foldable dropped to $1,000 or less.