This 'superb' foldable just scored a record-smashing $500 discount during Best Buy's Back To School Sale

Google's newest smartphone lineup is set to be revealed in just a few weeks, but you don't need to wait to find an excellent Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal. As part of its Back To School sale event, Best Buy is slashing a whopping $500 off the Pixel foldable, no strings attached. You can also score an additional $100 discount when you activate through Verizon or AT&T, plus there's some credit up for grabs if you trade in an old or broken phone.

Even with the $500 discount, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will still set you back $1,299, but it's nevertheless a historic price drop on one of the best foldable phones that money can buy.. at least until the 2025 version gets its big reveal on August 20th.

Released almost exactly a year ago today, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold continues to impress with two gorgeous 120Hz OLED displays, a sturdy folding hinge, and all of those fancy AI-boosted software features that have been dominating the headlines lately.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also boasts some impressively long-lasting battery life alongside 16GB of RAM as standard. Furthermore, the foldable is powered by the same Tensor G4 chipset that drives the rest of the Pixel 9 series, and you'll also get the same seven years of guaranteed OS and security support.

The trade-offs include some relatively disappointing camera tech (it's passable, but nothing amazing) and a lack of stylus support. These wouldn't be major issues on a different phone, but at this price I want to be blown away, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold just isn't as performant as we wanted in those regards.

With the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20th (not to mention the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Samsung), last year's model could easily go overlooked. But if you enjoy the Pixel ecosystem and you're trying to get into foldable phones, this Best Buy deal presents a unique opportunity. After all, it's not like we expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be that different from its predecessor, so why not go last-gen and save some serious cash in the process?