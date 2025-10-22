Just in time for spooky season, get up to $400 OFF this powerful Motorola flip phone at Best Buy

Those in need of a good foldable phone deal have come to the right place, especially if they're in the market for one of Motorola's phones. Buyers can currently get up to $400 off on the 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra at Best Buy as part of an ongoing Halloween sale, so long as they let the retailer connect the phone to a carrier for them. For those who would rather activate the phone themselves, they can still get $300 off on the price, bringing it down to just $900 or $1,000.

The Razr Ultra is normally deep into the expensive side of the phone spectrum, retailing at full price for $1,300. This particular deal is for the 512GB storage version of the device, and for the Pantone Scarab color. Still, Best Buy is offering slightly reduced discounts of $100-$200 off for the Pantone Mountain Trail and Pantone Rio Red colors, if you prefer those and don't mind spending a little more.

The Razr Ultra is our top pick for the best foldable Motorola phone on the market, and in no small part due to its super functional cover screen, its long-lasting battery, its sturdy build, and its powerful performance with a wide range of AI features. It also boasts a solid set of cameras with an ultrawide lens, as well as fast charging capabilities.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (512GB): $1,299.99 $899.99 with activation at Best Buy Best Buy's Halloween sale includes up to $400 off the price of the expensive Motorola Razr Ultra with activation through the retailer. Those who prefer to connect the device to a carrier themselves can still save $300, bringing the price down to under $1,000 in either case.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful, performance-heavy flip phone with a durable build and highly functional cover screen; battery life is an important factor to you when it comes to buying a phone; you want access to Motorola's latest AI features available.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't willing to spend premium prices of $900 or more on a phone; you'd prefer a phone that offers a long-term software update promise; you'd prefer slightly more mature, user-friendly operating systems like those from Samsung and Google.

The 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra is a worthy flip phone competitor, offering the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU for optimal performance, as well as 16GB of RAM for high-powered multitasking. It also comes with a beautiful 7-inch pOLED internal display, a highly useful 4-inch pOLED cover screen, each with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with a 50MP front-facing camera, and a pair of 50MP rear-facing cameras, including both an ultrawide and regular camera.

It is worth noting that Motorola only offers three OS upgrades and four years of updates for this phone, which falls far behind its Google- and Samsung-made rivals. However, if that isn't a dealbreaker for you, $900 or $1,000 is a pretty solid price on this phone, so it's definitely worth considering.