Flip phones are popular again, and while foldables aren't exactly cheap, you can still get a flip phone for less than you'd expect, especially on Black Friday. If you don't mind getting last year's model, you can snag a base model Motorola Razr for about as much as you'd pay for any mid-range Android phone with this Black Friday deal, making it one of the most accessible foldables ever!

When it launched, you could get the Motorola Razr 2024 for $699, which is a surprisingly good value for a foldable phone. A year later, you can buy the Razr 2024 for as low as $384 during Black Friday. That's less than $400 for a foldable phone that's still a pretty solid option if you're looking for an inexpensive phone.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for an affordable phone and don't mind one that folds.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a top-of-the-line camera and long software support.

A foldable for less

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There's a lot to like about the Motorola Razr 2024 aside from its affordable price tag. The phone has a bright OLED display that makes content pop, and the hinge is incredibly solid.

The large cover screen makes it easy to capture the best selfies. You can use it as a viewfinder for the main cameras, giving you the best quality. You can also use it to let subjects preview the images before you take them, so they can ensure you're capturing their best sides or angles. And if you're into making TikToks, you don't even need a tripod; just open the folding display at an angle to capture images or videos hands-free.

Oh, and you can use most of your apps on the Razr 2024 cover screen, which comes in handy when you need to quickly respond or check notifications.

The vegan leather finish comes in vibrant colors like Spritz Orange, helping this head-turning phone stand out even more.

You don't really have to worry about battery life, as it'll easily last through the day, and the 30W charging is quick enough that you won't have to wait too long. You also get up to four years of software support, so the phone will receive updates through 2028.

Razr Plus