A major leak supposedly leaked the design for the Moto G Stylus 2026, which resembles its 2025 counterpart quite closely with an "eco-leather" back panel.

The device is speculated to retain its triple camera array, as well as its RAM/storage options, but its battery potential is still unknown.

Motorola launched the G 2026 and G Play in November, two cheaper mid-ranges that boast a MediaTek chip well enough for daily tasks.

Motorola typically reveals its next mid-range device toward the spring, and it looks like its design might've surfaced online early.

An extensive leak regarding Motorola's next mid-range phone, the Moto G Stylus 2026, surfaced in a new report by Android Headlines. At first glance, the proposed renderings claim that next year's stylus will look similar to Motorola's design from 2025, as well as a few of its other phones this year. The phone's rear panel hosts a square (rounded corner) camera array in the top left corner. Its corners, around its frame, remain quite soft, rounded for better in-hand comfort.

Supposedly, Motorola is interested in equipping the phone with an "eco-leather" material on its back panel, rather than glass. This material rolls over that camera housing for a seamless aesthetic.

The publication adds that the G Stylus 2026 could feature a triple camera setup, though the specifics of those lenses are unknown. When it comes to potential upgrades, the rumors allege that it could see a battery slightly over 5,000mAh. We can stay hopeful with this, but it's worth noting that the G Stylus has kept the same 5,000mAh battery for the past two iterations. Charging strength is expected to remain the same as its 2025 iteration, much like its RAM/storage.

As far as colors go, the Moto G Stylus 2026 is allegedly keeping the same colorful back plus frame design. The leaked renders show off the phone in a supposed Lavender and black option, both of which see that same color applied to its side rails. The leak dipped into its potential power, which suggests a mid-range Qualcomm chip could get the gig. If true, then we might see the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 applied to next year's G Stylus, as well as a 6.7-inch display, but things are still early.

The Return of the Stylus

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Motorola recently expanded its mid-range line late this year, in November, as it launched the G 2026 and G Play 2026. The former debuted with a 50MP camera and 30W charging strength. The G Play took things down a little further, opting for a 32MP camera array and a 5,200mAh battery. Each device was equipped with the MediaTek 6300, a mid-range chip that offers pretty decent capabilities, good enough for daily tasks.

They'll likely struggle a little with the FPS in more intense mobile games, but they can get the job done in other areas. This is where Moto's G Stylus usually takes things up a little, at least, chip-wise. The 2025 version included the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which was good at running games, but, as previously stated, mid-range chips often falter slightly with more graphically intense games.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 was announced earlier this year, and Qualcomm said the chip was upgraded with an 11% faster CPU and 29% better graphics. If Motorola is looking at this chip for its next Stylus, maybe it'll hold its own a little better.