Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chip is about to make mid-range phones way better

What you need to know

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 brings better performance, gaming, AI, and connectivity to budget-friendly phones.

11% faster CPU and 29% better graphics mean smoother multitasking, gaming, and streaming. Plus, it’s 12% more power-efficient for longer battery life.

Expect phones from Realme, OPPO, and Honor to launch with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the next few months.

Qualcomm today unveiled the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, and it’s a big deal for mid-range phones. With better performance, smoother gaming, smarter AI, and faster connectivity, this chip is set to shake up what we expect from budget-friendly smartphones.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 promises a solid performance upgrade, including an 11% faster CPU and a 29% boost in graphics power. That means smoother multitasking, better gaming, and an improved streaming experience. Plus, it’s claimed to be 12% more power-efficient, so your battery lasts longer throughout the day.

Gamers are also in for a treat with the chipset's Game Super Resolution feature, which upscales visuals to 4K for sharper, more immersive gameplay. Furthermore, the Adreno Frame Motion Engine boosts frame rates without killing your battery.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

On the AI side, this is the first Snapdragon 6-series chip with Gen AI support, powering on-device tasks like content summarization and email drafting.

If you’re into photography, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 supports up to 200MP shots and lets you snap photos and record videos at the same time. Snapdragon Low-Light Vision keeps your shots looking sharp in low-light conditions.

Qualcomm says the chipset keeps you connected with fast 5G, wider network support, and Wi-Fi 6E for smooth, reliable internet even in busy areas. If you need precise location tracking, Triple Frequency GNSS has you covered. On the security side, features like Trusted Execution Environment and Wireless Edge Services help keep your data safe.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 boasts solid performance without overdoing it. It supports 4K displays, Quick Charge 4+, and UFS 3.1 storage, making it a reliable pick for gaming, photography, and everyday tasks. With a good mix of power and efficiency at a reasonable price, it’s a strong option for mid-tier phones.

Qualcomm revealed in its announcement that brands such as Realme, OPPO, and Honor are gearing up to launch phones with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the next few months.