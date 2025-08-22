Best Buy will literally pay you $350 to preorder the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - that's not a joke

Google just announced its latest batch of Pixel phones, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and we couldn't be more excited. Although its a bummer that Google's latest foldable won't arrive until October, being able to save over $1,000 will definitely help soften the blow.

As it currently stands, the best Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal that we've found so far comes from Best Buy. The phone retails for the same $1,799 price as its predecessor, but pre-ordering from Best Buy knocks the price down to $1,039 when trading in. Plus, Best Buy will give you a $350 gift card for free, so you're basically getting the Fold for less than $700.

✅Recommended if: You want a foldable phone with IP68 water and dust resistance, along with an excellent set of cameras and an even better software experience.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't have an existing phone that can take full advantage of the deal, or you don't want to pay out of pocket for an unlocked phone.

Going into 2025, we were interested to see what Google was going to deliver with its next foldable phone. And while it's not quite as dramatic of an upgrade compared to last year's model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold still managed to surprise on multiple levels.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The sleek design introduced last year makes its return, still making for one of the thinnest foldable phones available. Google's knocked it out of the park with the color choices too, as they're both simply fantastic.

More important than the design are the changes that you won't immediately see. For one, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable phone to feature an IP68 rating, something that even Samsung didn't achieve with its Galaxy Z Fold 7. Some of this was made possible thanks to the upgrades to the hinge and the glass found on the inner display.

Not only that, but we should see some pretty impressive performance gains with the Tensor G5. It might not be able to match up with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it brings Google a closer to the top than we expected.