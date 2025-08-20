The best Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold preorder deals — score up to $1,000 off the new foldable
Google isn't playing around with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Google's new foldable phone has finally been revealed, and while we'll have to wait over a month to actually get our hands on the device, there are already quite a few Pixel 10 Pro Fold preorder deals that could help you save some cash ahead of the October 9th release date.
The foldable phone is set to boast an upgraded hinge with two stunning OLED displays, while under the hood you get the same Tensor G5 chipset that powers the rest of the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also feature IP68 dust protection, which is a first for foldable devices, plus you'll get 16GB of RAM, some exceptional AI-boosted camera tech, and seven years of OS/security upgrades guaranteed.
Keep reading for all of the best early deals currently available for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and don't forget to check back later if you don't find anything right away: I'll keep adding new deals throughout the day as I find them.
Top Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deals
- Verizon: up to $1,000 OFF with eligible plan, trade-in
- Amazon: Offer TBD
- Best Buy: FREE $350 gift card, plus trade-in credit
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, line
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deals
Only a few Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold preorder deals have been announced so far, but I'll keep adding new offers throughout the day. If the promotions below don't pique your interest, check back in a few hours to see what's new!
Verizon: Up to $1,000 OFF with eligible trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan
Trade in ANY Samsung, Google, Motorola, or Apple phone and Verizon will hook you up with $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The only catch is that you have to use the Unlimited Ultimate plan (or upgrade) to receive the savings.
Best Buy: FREE $350 gift card, plus trade-in credit
Best Buy just joined the preorder party that gets you a FREE $350 gift card when you preorder the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on its site. You can also trade in an old or broken phone to receive some additional savings.
Xfinity Mobile: Up to $1,000 off with eligible data plan and trade-in
Send Xfinity Mobile an old or broken phone and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold when you use (or upgrade to) the Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan plan. Don't have anything to trade-in? You can still claim a straight $400 off the phone with a qualified line.
FAQ
When does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold come out?
Unlike the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, which is set for release on August 28th, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will not hit store shelves until October 9th. This is the same day that the Google Pixel Watch 4 will be released. It's a bit of a long wait, but that simply gives you more time to consider the preorder deals listed above.
How much does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold cost?
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 for the 256GB version, or you can pay more for the 512GB or 1TB configuration. The purchase also includes a one-year subscription to Google AI Pro (a $200 value!), giving you access to cloud storage and all of the latest AI software features.
