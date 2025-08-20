The best Google Pixel 10 preorder deals — free phones, trade-in savings, and more

The big day has arrived: Google's newest flagship lineup was revealed just moments ago, and I'm already hard at work gathering the best Pixel 10 deals so you know where to look when you're ready to preorder.

The base model Google Pixel 10 was announced this morning alongside its more-powerful big siblings, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. We also got a first look at the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Google's new Pixel Watch 4. Set to hit store shelves on August 28th, the three flagship phones are powered by the AI-boosted Tensor G5 chipset and boast gorgeous AMOLED displays, seven years of OS and security upgrades, and some of the best camera tech we've ever seen in an Android phone.

Google Pixel 10 deals

T-Mobile: FREE with eligible data plan Add a line with an Essentials data plan and T-Mobile will give you the new Google Pixel 10 for completely free. There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs. Read more ▼

Verizon: Get the Pixel 10 for FREE with eligible new line Add a new line (or upgrade) with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will hook you up with $799 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the Google Pixel 10 completely free! Read more ▼

AT&T: Get the Pixel 10 for just $7.99 per month with eligible line Add a line with an eligible data plan and AT&T will drop the price of your Pixel 10 preorder to only $7.99 per month. No trade-in required! Read more ▼

Amazon: Get a free $100 gift card with Pixel 10 purchase Preorder the Google Pixel 10 unlocked from Amazon and you'll get a free $100 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. Read more ▼

Best Buy: Free $100 gift card, trade-in required Similar to the Amazon deal above, you can preorder the Google Pixel 10 unlocked from Best Buy and score a $100 gift card with your purchase. The retailer will also throw in an additional $100 off if you activate today, plus there's some trade-in credit up for grabs. Read more ▼

Xfinity Mobile: FREE Google Pixel 10 with eligible data plan, trade-in Are you using Xfinity Mobile's Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan? Trade in an old or broken phone and you might get a Google Pixel 10 for free. Even without a trade-in, Xfinity is offering up to $400 off the phone with a qualified line. Read more ▼

Google Pixel 10 Pro deals

T-Mobile: FREE Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in, new line Process an eligible trade-in and add a line with the Experience Beyond plan and T-Mobile will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the super-powered Google Pixel 10 Pro completely free. Read more ▼

Verizon: Up to $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan Trade in ANY Samsung, Google, or Motorola phone on the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will hook you up with $1,000 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make your Google Pixel 10 Pro preorder just $99 for the 256GB phone! Read more ▼

AT&T: FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in, new line Similar to other preorder deals on this list, process a trade-in and add a qualified line through AT&T and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 of promo credits. Read more ▼

Amazon: Free $200 gift card with Pixel 10 Pro preorder Preorder the Google Pixel 10 Pro from Amazon and the retailer will hook you up with a free $200 gift card.

Best Buy: Free $200 gift card with Pixel 10 Pro preorder, additional $100 off with carrier activation Best Buy shoppers who purchase the Pixel 10 Pro will score a free $200 gift card with their order, plus you can claim an additional $100 off if you activate the phone through Verizon or AT&T. Read more ▼

Xfinity Mobile: FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in, new line Add a line or upgrade to the Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan at Xfinity Mobile and the carrier will give you up to $1,000 in trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone. Read more ▼

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deals

T-Mobile: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, new line Send T-Mobile an old or broken phone and add a line with the Experience Beyond plan and the carrier will give you up to $1,000 in trade-in credits. That could put a serious dent in the price of your Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder. Read more ▼

Verizon: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, Unlimited Ultimate plan Add a line or upgrade to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 off your Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder when you trade-in an old or broken phone. Read more ▼

AT&T: Get a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with qualified line, trade-in Play your cards right and AT&T will hook you up with a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder when you add a qualified line and process a trade-in, regardless of age or condition. Read more ▼

Amazon: Free $200 gift card with Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder Preorder the super-sized Google Pixel 10 Pro XL from Amazon and you'll score a free $200 with your purchase.

Best Buy: Free $200 gift card with Google Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder You guessed it: preordering the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will land you a free $200 gift card, courtesy of Best Buy. There's also an additional $100 discount available for shoppers who activate the phone today. Read more ▼

Xfinity Mobile: Up to $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL with eligible trade-in and data plan Similar to other Xfinity Mobile deals on this list, you could score up to $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL when you preorder the phone and process a trade-in while using the Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan. Read more ▼

FAQ

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When does the Google Pixel 10 come out?

The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are all scheduled for release on August 28th, while the innovative Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and new Pixel Buds 2a are set to drop on October 9th. This means that most of the preorder deals above are going to expire in about a week, so don't wait too long if you're hoping to save money on one of these new flagship phones.

How much does the Google Pixel 10 cost?

The Google Pixel 10 starts at $799 for the 128GB version, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL start at $999 (128GB) and $1,199 (256GB), respectively. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the base model Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro both kept the same starting price as their Pixel 9 counterparts, which feels somewhat unusual in a time of widespread price increases on tech. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, did receive a $100 price hike while removing the 128GB storage option.

Which Google Pixel 10 should I buy?

It depends on what you're looking for in a smartphone! All three devices in the flagship lineup will give you ultra-efficient performance with powerful cameras and a bunch of fun AI features, but that doesn't mean that all three of the devices are made equal.

Starting at $799, the Google Pixel 10 will give you the perfect entry-level experience, with a 6.3-inch OLED display, 12GB of RAM, and a long-lasting 4,970mAh battery. If you need a bit more power, you can upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro and receive 16GB of RAM, better camera tech, and up to 1TB of storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is very similar to the standard Pixel 10 Pro, you just get a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a considerable boost in battery size.

No matter which Google Pixel 10 model you choose, all three devices boast the Tensor G5 chipset with a ton of AI-boosted software features and seven years of software support guaranteed. Check the table below for some more granular info on the flagship series.