The best Google Pixel 10 preorder deals — free phones, trade-in savings, and more
Grab one of these AI-boosted flagship phones for cheap (or even free).
The big day has arrived: Google's newest flagship lineup was revealed just moments ago, and I'm already hard at work gathering the best Pixel 10 deals so you know where to look when you're ready to preorder.
The base model Google Pixel 10 was announced this morning alongside its more-powerful big siblings, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. We also got a first look at the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Google's new Pixel Watch 4. Set to hit store shelves on August 28th, the three flagship phones are powered by the AI-boosted Tensor G5 chipset and boast gorgeous AMOLED displays, seven years of OS and security upgrades, and some of the best camera tech we've ever seen in an Android phone.
The best Google Pixel 10 deals (so far)
- T-Mobile: FREE Pixel 10 with eligible line
- AT&T: up to $1,100 off with trade-in, new line
- Verizon: free Pixel 10 with eligible line
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, line
- Amazon: Free gift cards with purchase
- Best Buy: Free gift cards, trade-in credit
Google Pixel 10 deals
T-Mobile: FREE with eligible data plan
Add a line with an Essentials data plan and T-Mobile will give you the new Google Pixel 10 for completely free. There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs.
Verizon: Get the Pixel 10 for FREE with eligible new line
Add a new line (or upgrade) with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will hook you up with $799 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the Google Pixel 10 completely free!
AT&T: Get the Pixel 10 for just $7.99 per month with eligible line
Add a line with an eligible data plan and AT&T will drop the price of your Pixel 10 preorder to only $7.99 per month. No trade-in required!
Amazon: Get a free $100 gift card with Pixel 10 purchase
Preorder the Google Pixel 10 unlocked from Amazon and you'll get a free $100 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached.
Best Buy: Free $100 gift card, trade-in required
Similar to the Amazon deal above, you can preorder the Google Pixel 10 unlocked from Best Buy and score a $100 gift card with your purchase. The retailer will also throw in an additional $100 off if you activate today, plus there's some trade-in credit up for grabs.
Xfinity Mobile: FREE Google Pixel 10 with eligible data plan, trade-in
Are you using Xfinity Mobile's Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan? Trade in an old or broken phone and you might get a Google Pixel 10 for free. Even without a trade-in, Xfinity is offering up to $400 off the phone with a qualified line.
Google Pixel 10 Pro deals
T-Mobile: FREE Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in, new line
Process an eligible trade-in and add a line with the Experience Beyond plan and T-Mobile will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the super-powered Google Pixel 10 Pro completely free.
Verizon: Up to $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan
Trade in ANY Samsung, Google, or Motorola phone on the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will hook you up with $1,000 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make your Google Pixel 10 Pro preorder just $99 for the 256GB phone!
AT&T: FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in, new line
Similar to other preorder deals on this list, process a trade-in and add a qualified line through AT&T and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 of promo credits.
Amazon: Free $200 gift card with Pixel 10 Pro preorder
Preorder the Google Pixel 10 Pro from Amazon and the retailer will hook you up with a free $200 gift card.
Best Buy: Free $200 gift card with Pixel 10 Pro preorder, additional $100 off with carrier activation
Best Buy shoppers who purchase the Pixel 10 Pro will score a free $200 gift card with their order, plus you can claim an additional $100 off if you activate the phone through Verizon or AT&T.
Xfinity Mobile: FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in, new line
Add a line or upgrade to the Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan at Xfinity Mobile and the carrier will give you up to $1,000 in trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deals
T-Mobile: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, new line
Send T-Mobile an old or broken phone and add a line with the Experience Beyond plan and the carrier will give you up to $1,000 in trade-in credits. That could put a serious dent in the price of your Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder.
Verizon: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, Unlimited Ultimate plan
Add a line or upgrade to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 off your Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder when you trade-in an old or broken phone.
AT&T: Get a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with qualified line, trade-in
Play your cards right and AT&T will hook you up with a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder when you add a qualified line and process a trade-in, regardless of age or condition.
Amazon: Free $200 gift card with Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder
Preorder the super-sized Google Pixel 10 Pro XL from Amazon and you'll score a free $200 with your purchase.
Best Buy: Free $200 gift card with Google Pixel 10 Pro XL preorder
You guessed it: preordering the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will land you a free $200 gift card, courtesy of Best Buy. There's also an additional $100 discount available for shoppers who activate the phone today.
Xfinity Mobile: Up to $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL with eligible trade-in and data plan
Similar to other Xfinity Mobile deals on this list, you could score up to $1,000 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL when you preorder the phone and process a trade-in while using the Premium Unlimited or Unlimited Premium Flex plan.
FAQ
When does the Google Pixel 10 come out?
The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are all scheduled for release on August 28th, while the innovative Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and new Pixel Buds 2a are set to drop on October 9th. This means that most of the preorder deals above are going to expire in about a week, so don't wait too long if you're hoping to save money on one of these new flagship phones.
How much does the Google Pixel 10 cost?
The Google Pixel 10 starts at $799 for the 128GB version, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL start at $999 (128GB) and $1,199 (256GB), respectively. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the base model Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro both kept the same starting price as their Pixel 9 counterparts, which feels somewhat unusual in a time of widespread price increases on tech. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, did receive a $100 price hike while removing the 128GB storage option.
Which Google Pixel 10 should I buy?
It depends on what you're looking for in a smartphone! All three devices in the flagship lineup will give you ultra-efficient performance with powerful cameras and a bunch of fun AI features, but that doesn't mean that all three of the devices are made equal.
Starting at $799, the Google Pixel 10 will give you the perfect entry-level experience, with a 6.3-inch OLED display, 12GB of RAM, and a long-lasting 4,970mAh battery. If you need a bit more power, you can upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro and receive 16GB of RAM, better camera tech, and up to 1TB of storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is very similar to the standard Pixel 10 Pro, you just get a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a considerable boost in battery size.
No matter which Google Pixel 10 model you choose, all three devices boast the Tensor G5 chipset with a ton of AI-boosted software features and seven years of software support guaranteed. Check the table below for some more granular info on the flagship series.
Category
Pixel 10
Pixel 10 Pro
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Display
6.3-inch Actua OLED, 1080 x 2424, 422 PPI, 60-120Hz, 3000 nits
6.3-inch Super Actua OLED, 1280 x 2856, 495 PPI, 1-120Hz, 3300 nits
6.8-inch Super Actua OLED, 1344 x 2992, 486 PPI, 1-120Hz, 3300 nits
Processor
Google Tensor G5
Google Tensor G5
Google Tensor G5
Memory and storage
12GB, 128GB/256GB
16GB, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
16GB, 256GB/512GB/1TB
Cameras
48MP main with macro focus, 13MP 120-degree ultrawide, 10.8MP 5x telephoto, 10.5MP 95-degree Dual PD AF selfie, 4K/60 10-bit HDR on all cameras
50MP main, 48MP 123-degree ultrawide with macro focus, 48MP 5x telephoto, 42MP 103-degree Dual PD AF selfie, 4K/60 10-bit HDR on all cameras, 8K/30 on rear cameras
50MP main, 48MP 123-degree ultrawide with macro focus, 48MP 5x telephoto, 42MP 103-degree Dual PD AF selfie, 4K/60 10-bit HDR on all cameras, 8K/30 on rear cameras
Battery and charging
4970mAh, 30W wired, 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless
4870mAh, 30W wired, 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless
5200mAh, 45W wired, 25W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless
Dimensions
152.8mm x 72mm x 8.6mm
152.8mm x 72mm x 8.6mm
162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm
Weight
204g
207g
232g
