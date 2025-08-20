The best Google Pixel Watch 4 preorder deals — grab the wearable for FREE with these early offers

The Pixel Watch 4 has finally been announced, and while we’ll have to wait until October 9th to officially get our hands on the smartwatch, there are some pretty incredible preorder deals that make it all worth it.

The stylish wearable was revealed during the Made by Google 2025 event on August 20th, alongside the Google Pixel 10 lineup and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While it's not a massive reinvention, the Pixel Watch 4 continues Google's legacy of producing versatile, AI-boosted smartwatches with all of the latest health and fitness tracking features from Fitbit.

Keep reading for all of my favorite deals on the upcoming smartwatch. There aren't too many offers just yet, but fear not: I'll keep adding new deals as they're announced. Didn't find what you were looking for? Check back later to see what's new!

Google Pixel Watch 4 deals

Best Buy: Up to $200 off with eligible trade-in Preorder the Google Pixel Watch 4 from Best Buy and you'll be eligible for up to $200 of trade-in credit. That could put a serious dent in the price of the upcoming wearable! Read more ▼

Verizon: Up to $180 of trade-in credit with Pixel Watch 4 preorder Ditch your old smartwatch and Verizon will give you up to $180 of trade-in credit to go towards your Pixel Watch 4 preorder. If you're planning to buy the Pixel 10, you can also bundle the phone with your Pixel Watch 4 preorder and save a straight $120! Read more ▼

Google Store: FREE Pixel Watch 4 with eligible trade-in Buy the Pixel Watch 4 directly from the source and you'll score up to $350 off when you trade in your old wearable. That could get you the 41mm watch for free! Google is also giving away six months of Fitbit Premium with preorders. Read more ▼

FAQ

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

When does the Google Pixel Watch 4 come out?

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is set to hit store shelves on October 9th, over a month later than the rest of the Pixel 10 series (excluding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold). The wait may be disappointing, but that simply gives you more time to take advantage of the preorder deals detailed above. It should also give us time to thoroughly test review units of the Pixel Watch 4 before its official street date.

How much does the Google Pixel Watch 4 cost?

Scheduled for release on October 9th, the Google Pixel Watch 4 starts at $349.99 for the 41mm version, while the larger 45mm wearable will retail for $399.99. You can also purchase the LTE versions for $100 more, with the 41mm and 45mm watches costing $449 and $499, respectively.

What are the specs of the Google Pixel Watch 4?