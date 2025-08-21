Best Google Pixel Watch 4 bands 2025
Pixel Watch 4 bands come in every finish and every material imaginable.
Google just unveiled the Pixel Watch 4 at its August 2025 Made by Google event, alongside the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. Like the generation before it, the Watch 4 comes in two sizes. There's the standard 41mm size that has always existed all the way back since the first Pixel Watch. Then there's the larger 45mm option that was added to the lineup with the Pixel 3. The beautifully polished pebble-like Pixel Watch 4 looks stunning in both sizes, though I am partial to the 41mm option as I have small wrists.
The best Google Pixel Watch 4 bands come in all sizes and colors. Whether you need a classy leather band for a date or a sleek metal band for a formal meeting, we've got you covered. Not many reliable third-party accessories are available for the Pixel Watch 4 yet, so you'll notice that most of the best watch bands for the Pixel Watch 4 are either from Google or Spigen. Fortunately, many first-party bands are not as expensive as expected. As for budget shoppers, Spigen takes care of that with multiple affordable options that fit the Pixel Watch 4 nicely.
Prioritize getting one formal and one casual Pixel Watch 4 band when shopping
Best overall
Available in six colors, the Pixel Watch Active Sport Band is breathable and comfy to wear all day because of its air holes. You can choose from 41mm and 45mm options as well as small and large sizes. It's made of durable, waterproof silicone that feels soft.
Best affordable
The Spigen Lite Fit band is one of the most comfortable Pixel Watch bands I have ever used. Sadly, only the black colorway is available for the Pixel Watch 4 right now, limited to the 41mm size. The stretchy nylon is wear-proof, waterproof, and easily adjustable.
Best slim band
It's such a shame that Google didn't launch a 45mm variant for the lovely Pixel Watch Metal Slim Band. This opulent stainless steel strap looks like finely crafted jewelry. Available in the three metallic shades of the Watch 4, it also comes with extra links.
Best leather
It's pricey, but less than $100 is considered good for a first-party Pixel Watch 4 band. Made with real Italian leather, this two-toned band comes in two colors: one with golden metal parts and the other with silver components. It only fits the 41mm watch.
Best casual
Spigen took over Caseology last year, so the Parallax series is under their brand now. The Spigen Parallax Pixel Watch 4 band only fits the larger 45mm case size. The TPU band has modern geometric patterns running along the sides and a pin-style buckle.
Best mesh
Pick your poison from Polished Silver, Matte Black, or Champagne Gold. The Pixel Watch Metal Mesh Band has 41mm and 45mm options, extra links in the box, and a nifty magnetic clasp. The whole thing is constructed with high-grade stainless steel.
Best combo set
Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro is a heavy-duty scratch-proof watch band, watch case, and charger stand multi-pack. You even get two size options for the kit, one for the 41mm and the other for the 45mm Pixel Watch 4. At $25, this is criminally cheap!
Best metal link band
Google did us dirty with that $200 pricing, because the Pixel Watch Metal Links Band is a beauty. Available in Matte Black and Brushed Silver, this metal band comes in both Pixel Watch 4 sizes. Built with high-quality stainless steel, you get extra links with it.
Best fun design
Google's Gradient Stretch Band comes in some of the funkiest, most fun color combinations. It looks even cooler once the band stretches and forms waves of color blending in. Pixel Watch 4 owners will be pleased to hear it comes in both watch sizes.
Backwards compatibility with older Pixel Watch bands and the Pixel Watch 4
When looking to buy the best Google Pixel Watch 4 bands, folks with the smaller 41mm variant of the Android smartwatch are in luck. Since all Google Pixel Watches use the same proprietary connector, you get backwards compatibility. All Pixel Watch bands from the first to the fourth iterations share bands, but only for the 41mm size option.
Meanwhile, the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 can only fit older watch bands designed for the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 owing to the difference in measurements.
More on the best Pixel Watch 4 bands available right now
When looking at Pixel Watch bands made for the Google Pixel Watch 4, two brands stand out: Google and Spigen. There's always been a lack of third-party band options for the Pixel Watch, and this trend seems to be continuing with the fourth Google wearable. While there are other accessory makers offering cheap options on platforms like Amazon, not many of them are from known names, and I haven't tested the cheap Chinese ones.
A good strategy when shopping for Pixel Watch 4 bands is to get one formal and one fun or casual option. That's the most versatile combo that won't bankrupt you. The formal option could be a pricey treat like one of the first-party metal bands, and the casual option could be something cheaper from Spigen. Of course, if money isn't an option, go ham. I would too, if I had the cash.
The Pixel Watch 4 comes with an Active Band, so I don't recommend getting more of the same. Instead, buy something like the Active Sport Band that's more durable and breathable. It can accompany you to the gym and on daily errands around town. If you want a cheaper option for rough use, I adore the Spigen Lite Fit stretchy nylon band. The only drawback with the flexible Spigen Lite Fit band is that it doesn't come in a 45mm option.
For special occasions like fancy dinners, birthday parties, or business settings, I recommend a metal band. I strongly believe every watch owner should have at least one metal strap in their arsenal. For the Pixel Watch 4, the lovely Pixel Watch Metal Slim Band is a superb option for smaller wrists. It isn't available in 45mm, so for the larger Watch 4 variant, you should get the classic Pixel Watch Metal Links Band instead. Although you only have two colors to choose from, the latter comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Both metal bands are made of stainless steel, which is incredibly durable, and come with extra links in the box so you can adjust the length. Google charges an arm and a leg for its metal bands, but it's a monopolistic situation, so you don't have any other choice.
