Best Google Pixel Watch 4 bands 2025

Google just unveiled the Pixel Watch 4 at its August 2025 Made by Google event, alongside the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. Like the generation before it, the Watch 4 comes in two sizes. There's the standard 41mm size that has always existed all the way back since the first Pixel Watch. Then there's the larger 45mm option that was added to the lineup with the Pixel 3. The beautifully polished pebble-like Pixel Watch 4 looks stunning in both sizes, though I am partial to the 41mm option as I have small wrists.

The best Google Pixel Watch 4 bands come in all sizes and colors. Whether you need a classy leather band for a date or a sleek metal band for a formal meeting, we've got you covered. Not many reliable third-party accessories are available for the Pixel Watch 4 yet, so you'll notice that most of the best watch bands for the Pixel Watch 4 are either from Google or Spigen. Fortunately, many first-party bands are not as expensive as expected. As for budget shoppers, Spigen takes care of that with multiple affordable options that fit the Pixel Watch 4 nicely.

Prioritize getting one formal and one casual Pixel Watch 4 band when shopping

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Backwards compatibility with older Pixel Watch bands and the Pixel Watch 4

When looking to buy the best Google Pixel Watch 4 bands, folks with the smaller 41mm variant of the Android smartwatch are in luck. Since all Google Pixel Watches use the same proprietary connector, you get backwards compatibility. All Pixel Watch bands from the first to the fourth iterations share bands, but only for the 41mm size option.

Meanwhile, the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 can only fit older watch bands designed for the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 owing to the difference in measurements.

More on the best Pixel Watch 4 bands available right now

When looking at Pixel Watch bands made for the Google Pixel Watch 4, two brands stand out: Google and Spigen. There's always been a lack of third-party band options for the Pixel Watch, and this trend seems to be continuing with the fourth Google wearable. While there are other accessory makers offering cheap options on platforms like Amazon, not many of them are from known names, and I haven't tested the cheap Chinese ones.

A good strategy when shopping for Pixel Watch 4 bands is to get one formal and one fun or casual option. That's the most versatile combo that won't bankrupt you. The formal option could be a pricey treat like one of the first-party metal bands, and the casual option could be something cheaper from Spigen. Of course, if money isn't an option, go ham. I would too, if I had the cash.

The Pixel Watch 4 comes with an Active Band, so I don't recommend getting more of the same. Instead, buy something like the Active Sport Band that's more durable and breathable. It can accompany you to the gym and on daily errands around town. If you want a cheaper option for rough use, I adore the Spigen Lite Fit stretchy nylon band. The only drawback with the flexible Spigen Lite Fit band is that it doesn't come in a 45mm option.

For special occasions like fancy dinners, birthday parties, or business settings, I recommend a metal band. I strongly believe every watch owner should have at least one metal strap in their arsenal. For the Pixel Watch 4, the lovely Pixel Watch Metal Slim Band is a superb option for smaller wrists. It isn't available in 45mm, so for the larger Watch 4 variant, you should get the classic Pixel Watch Metal Links Band instead. Although you only have two colors to choose from, the latter comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Both metal bands are made of stainless steel, which is incredibly durable, and come with extra links in the box so you can adjust the length. Google charges an arm and a leg for its metal bands, but it's a monopolistic situation, so you don't have any other choice.