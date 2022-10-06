Best Google Pixel Watch bands 2022

The Google Pixel Watch is everything fans have been asking for and more. It's only fitting that you pair such a fantastic smartwatch with one or two fantastic bands. We recommend getting a strap for sweaty workout sessions and another for everyday wear. If you're feeling fancy, it won't hurt to grab a Google Pixel Watch band for formal wear either. Here are your best picks to dress up your cutesy Google smartwatch.

Strap on these Google Pixel Watch bands

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band $60 at Google (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Google's Woven Band for the Pixel watch is resistant to both sweat and water exposure and it fits wrists measuring between 137mm to 203mm. Available in three lovely shades, this is a band that looks right at home in most settings, whether you're at an office party or hitting the weights at the gym. Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band $80 at Google (opens in new tab) On another level Made of original Italian leather, the Crafted Leather Band is in a league of its own. No matter what color Pixel Watch you get, any of the four colorways pair incredibly well with the Google wearable. You can choose from the large and small size options. Google Pixel Watch Active Band $50 at Google (opens in new tab) Trendsetter Are you pining for that pure made-by-Google aesthetic? There's no better way to do it than getting the Pixel Watch Active Band. This fluoroelastomer band comes in fresh, bright, colorways to match the Pixel 7 series and boasts a lightweight build. You'll be mesmerized by the soft coating on top, making the wear experience very comfortable. Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band $60 at Google (opens in new tab) Quick fix If you can't be bothered by the business of clasps and hooks, the Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band is a hassle-free solution. Its elastic properties allow you to pop it on and off in seconds. Not to mention, the Stretch Band is available in four sizes and three hues. Google Pixel Watch Two-Toned Leather Band $80 at Google (opens in new tab) Stylish leather The Google Pixel Watch Two-Toned Leather Band upscales the regular leather band by bringing dual shades to your wrist. Don't worry, this Pixel Watch band features the same high-grade Italian leather. Pick from two sizes and three colorways.

Mix and match bands to compliment your Google Pixel Watch

Since Google opted for a propriety connector on the Pixel Watch band, your options aren't as diverse as other Android smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Fitbit Versa 3. Thankfully, the available Pixel Watch bands are versatile and look stunning.

Sadly, you'll have to wait for some of the more glamorous Pixel Watch bands to launch. Until then, the current collection should suffice. Our top pick is the practical Google Pixel Watch Woven Band. Athough it's only available in a single size, it's multipurpose design and robust make have won us over. Each colorway has subtle accents that give this Pixel Watch band an edge over the rest.

For professional settings, you should consider the Crafted Leather Band in all of its high-end glory. This luxurious band is incredibly classy, even if it isn't resistant to the elements. If you value endurance, the Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band is a better match for your needs. Google offers the Stretch Band in plenty of colors and sizes, and it can withstand both sweat and water.

You might have noticed that the Metal Mesh Band and Metal Links Band are missing in action. That's because these Pixel Watch straps aren't due out until next spring, which is a long time to wait around.