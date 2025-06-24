The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a fan favorite here at Android Central, and it's close to becoming the default smartwatch option for Android users. Still, there's something about the Pixel Watch that just doesn't catch my interest. Maybe it's the small-feeling screen, waterdrop design, the short battery life, or the dark user interface.

Either way, after a few failed attempts to switch to a Pixel Watch, it's clear the popular Google smartwatch simply isn't for me. The device doesn't feel as useful or engaging as others I've worn from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and OnePlus. For around the same price as the latest Google Pixel Watch, there are a few smartwatches that I think do a better job of earning a spot on your wrist.

If you're like me — an Android phone user that doesn't think a Pixel Watch is the right fit — these are the best wearables you should look at instead. And with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, there's a chance that some or all of these devices may be on sale, making it a great time to snag a new smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

While the Pixel Watch is getting better and better each year, I think the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 should still be the default wearable for Android users. Samsung has been making "smart" wearables for longer, and it shows in the Galaxy Watch 7. Although the Google Pixel Watch takes influence from the company's Fitbit acquisition, it isn't always a positive influence. For instance, you need a Fitbit Premium subscription to get the complete fitness experience.

Arguably, my biggest complaint with the Pixel Watch is that I find its dark UI to be gloomy and not engaging. It's designed this way to hide the Pixel Watch's large black bezels and preserve battery life, but it falls flat in my experience. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Pixel Watch 3 both have displays rated at 2,000 nits of peak brightness, but Samsung's watch looks better and brighter due to design and UI choices.

One UI 6 Watch is excellent, and Samsung's collaboration with Google for Wear OS means many features are consistent across Pixel and Galaxy Watch models. Gemini is coming to the Galaxy Watch 7 soon, for example. You also get exclusive features, and Samsung's Exynos W1000 chip will make this watch feel snappy.

I also prefer the flat display and the rugged design of the Galaxy Watch 7 to that of the Pixel Watch 3. All of these benefits, plus the longer software support window, make the Galaxy Watch 7 easy for me to recommend over Google's option.

OnePlus Watch 3

Another stellar Pixel Watch competitor is the OnePlus Watch 3. When I tested the OnePlus Watch 2R last year, I was impressed by the device's sleek design, fitness and health features, and smooth UI at its price point. The newer OnePlus Watch 3 takes that to the next level while retaining 100-hour battery life. You'll probably have to charge the Pixel Watch 3 every day, but the OnePlus Watch 3 will give you a few days between charges.

OnePlus is a smaller company, and that means the Watch 3 will be a lot less universal than the Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch 7. There's no LTE option here, which is a bummer, and the same goes for the ECG feature. If you can live without those options — I know I definitely can — the OnePlus Watch 3 is easier to view as a real option. The smaller size incoming helps, too.

What I really love about OnePlus Watch models is how engaging their fitness and health tools feel. They're bright and colorful, with charts and rings that make you want to dive into your workout insights. It reminds me of how Apple Watches inspire people to improve their fitness, though crucially, without the pressure that comes with wanting to close their Apple Watch rings every day.

If you're an outdoor adventurer, runner, or general fitness nerd, I think the OnePlus Watch 3 makes a great case against the Pixel Watch 3. The insights, functionality, and presentation are just better and more helpful, and it won me over.

Garmin Vivoactive 6

You might be wary of making the switch from a Wear OS watch to a Garmin. I was, too, but I recently made the leap from Wear OS and watchOS devices to GarminOS, and haven't looked back. The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is a sneaky Pixel Watch 3 alternative — perhaps the best one on this list. That's because the Vivoactive 6 preserves the small and subtle aesthetic of the Pixel Watch 3 while providing an experience I think will be more complete.

It's available in four fun colors — Slate, Lunar Gold, Metallic Jasper Green, and Metallic Pink Dawn — but doesn't have as many durability concerns as the Pixel Watch 3. The Garmin Vivoactive 6 has a flat display with Gorilla Glass 3, a fiber-reinforced polymer case, and an anodized aluminum bezel. Best of all, the entire thing weighs 36 grams, including the strap.

By leaving Wear OS behind, battery life gains become paramount. In smartwatch mode, you can get 11 days out of the Vivoactive 6, which should be a refreshing change of pace. Even Garmin's older v4 Elevate HR sensor is great, making the Vivoactive 6 comparable to newer options from brands like Google and Samsung.

For me, switching to a Garmin and prioritizing health insights over "smart" features was the right call. If that sounds intriguing to you, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 could be a better pick than the Pixel Watch 3.

Who should buy the Google Pixel Watch 3?

It's important to reiterate that the Google Pixel Watch 3 is not a bad smartwatch. There are some Pixel Watch exclusive features that genuinely catch my eye, like Nest security camera and doorbell integration. Looking at the Pixel Watch as a whole, it just doesn't do enough to earn a spot on my wrist when there are better options out there that fit my needs better.

That being said, if you want a smartwatch that feels like a Pixel phone or a Fitbit on your wrist, a Pixel Watch could be the perfect pick. But even if you have a Pixel phone, going with a third-party watch could be the right move for those who aren't completely sold on the Pixel Watch.