What you need to know

An X tipster posted a GitHub repository full of alleged Pixel Watch 4 renders, which showcased the device from a few angles in its potential colors.

The 41mm was shown in Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian, while the 45mm saw Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The alleged renders seemingly showed off the watch's thinner display bezels, though it did not highlight Google's rumored "side-mounted" charging.

Pixel Watch 4 leaks just keep popping up, as another source from social media claims to have discovered its entire color selection and more.

X user Bedros Pamboukian posted a link to their GitHub repository where they've allegedly discovered the Pixel Watch 4 in all its colors (via 9to5Google). The tipster's repository suggests the device will launch with four watch band colors and three main body 41mm variations. Those colors are as follows: Iris (silver body), Lemongrass (brass body), Porcelain, and Obsidian (obsidian body).

For its 45mm version, the tipster alleges a Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The supposed renders of the Pixel Watch 4 are another major talking point of this rumor. The tipster's images showcase the device straight on, which seems to highlight its thinner bezels. Aside from that, the rest of the device is relatively similar to what we've seen for the past three iterations. The Pixel Watch 4 is still rumored to feature a physical button on its right side with its rotating crown.

These leaked renders don't give us a good look at its altered back panel, nor the rumored "side-mounted" charging on its left side. You can check the full GitHub repository for the entire leaked render selection.

A design people recognize

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bedros-P / Github) (Image credit: Bedros-P / Github) (Image credit: Bedros-P / Github) (Image credit: Bedros-P / Github) (Image credit: Bedros-P / Github)

Rumors about a change to the Pixel Watch 4's charging became a little more "real" in mid-July when a rendering suggested "side-mounted" charging. The render highlighted a chance for the device to be placed in a new "cradle" (or whatever they'll call it) to charge while standing on its side. If true, it'll make the Pixel Watch 4 seem like a mini Google Home, as you'll be able to see its clock during its power-up cycle.

The Pixel Watch 4 could also see a slight indentation on its left side with two charging pins to go with this newly developed charger.

We've been wondering about the Pixel Watch 4's charging ever since an initial batch of leaked renders completely left out its necessary pins. While some figured wireless charging was on the way, it seems we might be headed in a new direction. Also, aside from thinner bezels for its domed-glass display, the Pixel Watch 4 is reportedly thicker, possibly indicating a bigger battery.

The Made by Google event is slated for August 20, where we should see the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 10 series and more. This week's rumors claim the watch might also hit the market for a price similar to the Watch 3, too.