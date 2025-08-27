What you need to know

Spotify announced that it's rolling out Messages, a one-on-one chat service for users looking to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks with users they know.

Users must accept a Message request before chatting, and can quickly send a music link to those chats via the Now Playing view in the app.

Spotify recently rolled out an Android Auto update for Jam sessions, making it easier for multiple users to contribute.

Spotify just announced a new feature that's designed to help friends and family better connect over the music they love.

Rolling out this week on Spotify is "Messages," a place that feels like you're own personal DMs between people for sharing content. Spotify announced the feature earlier today (Aug 27), stating users can share a song, podcast, or audiobook. Accessible by tapping your profile icon at the top left on mobile, users will find a Messages section and a "New Message" creation button.

Spotify says its Messages are restricted to one-on-one chats within the app between people "you've interacted with before." With Messages arriving, users can quickly share songs and more by tapping the Now Playing view in the app and hitting the share icon.

Users on the platform that you've contacted (or can contact) will appear in the top row. You can easily share that song, which will appear in your chat with its cover, alongside any text you want to attach to it. Upon sending, your chatting partner can respond or react to the content you've shared with an emoji.

Receiving a Spotify link from another app by someone you know can also open an opportunity to chat further on the platform.

Getting Started: Spotify Messages

(Image credit: Spotify)

While Spotify's Messages will display people you're friends with or others you've previously interacted with, it'll also "suggest" users based on joined Jams, Blends, collaborative playlists you're in, and more. However, with messaging capabilities come safety concerns—Spotify says it's on the case. The post states that you must accept a Message request before being able to text one another.

If you don't know who that person is, you don't have to accept the request. Moreover, Spotify says its messaging service should be used for sharing music, podcasts, and audiobooks. If someone sends you something "that doesn't feel right," you can report them by long-pressing their text. Users can block others or disable Messages altogether via Spotify's settings.

Spotify adds that its Messages are encrypted using industry standards when "in transit and at rest."

The platform's Jam feature recently got an upgraded experience for drivers with Android Auto. Now, multiple users can contribute to the Jam, placing their music suggestions in a queue while on the road. Guests (riders) can join the driver's Jam session in the car by scanning the QR code present on their vehicle's display.