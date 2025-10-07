Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Spotify announced that it has arrived in the the ChatGPT app on Android and iOS, bringing AI capability to music discovery.

Users can ask the AI to find new music from their favorite artists and songs from regularly updated weekly playlists like Discover Weekly and New Music Friday.

ChatGPT free, Plus, and Pro users can even ask the AI to create playlists based on certain themes and moods.

Spotify brought an extension to the Gemini app last year, as well as one for YouTube Music, which sports similar capabilities.

Spotify's extending its reach to more places, and this time that expansion includes OpenAI's ChatGPT app.

Spotify announced this week that users can now use the ChatGPT app to find "personalized" music and more, using their prompts. Spotify in ChatGPT is rolling out for the app, and the company states you will need to connect your account during your first prompt. Users with free or Premium accounts can take advantage of the AI's assistance with Spotify, though each tier has varying capabilities.

Users on the Free tier of Spotify can lean on ChatGPT to access the service's music in Discover Weekly and New Music Friday playlists that are updated on their respective days (Monday and Friday). Spotify Premium users in the ChatGPT app can do more, like "collaborating" with the AI to create whole new playlists.

Spotify states users can ask the AI to create a playlist that fits a specific theme, mood, or topic. If you know what you're looking for, such as a genre of music, you can just use that. On a related note, the AI can lean on Spotify's music library for users asking about new music from their favorite artists.

Whatever you ask ChatGPT to do, whether it's surfacing a certain selection of playlists or asking it to create a playlist full of popular Latin artists, it will surface Spotify's results in the app. Users will see what resembles a Spotify widget in the app. The post states users can tap individual tracks, which will toss them into the Spotify app. However, if you've asked ChatGPT to create a new playlist for you, there will be an "Open in Spotify" option, so you can see everything as it is in the app.

Spotify in AI

When it comes to the ChatGPT app, the post states free, Plus, and Pro accounts can utilize Spotify, so long as they're signed in. This feature is reportedly arriving in over 145 countries this week on Android and iOS.

It seems fitting that Spotify would lend its musical knowledge to OpenAI's ChatGPT app, considering it did the same thing with Google's Gemini. Those on Android using Gemini can find a Spotify extension, which lets the AI dive into Spotify to try and satisfy the query at hand (there's also an extension for YouTube Music). In the Gemini app, users can tell the AI to play a specific album, playlist, or ask it to play a song by a specific artist.

On a grander note, Spotify finally (finally) launched its Lossless Listening feature for Premium subscribers in September. While the music you'll hear will be more refined and rich, Lossless Listening comes at the cost of siphoning even more data, so it's worth expressing caution if you're not listening on a Wi-Fi connection. Lossless Listening is available in private playlists and Liked Songs, as well as DJ, Jam, Mix, AI Playlists, and Daylists.