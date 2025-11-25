What you need to know

YouTube Music's 2025 Recap introduces an AI chatbot you can actually converse with about your listening habits.

The recap itself has a fresh, narrative-driven design with month-by-month trends to show how your music taste evolved.

The AI chat generates share-ready graphics from its responses.

For years, we’ve relied on streaming apps to deliver a tidy, year-end package of our listening habits. But if all that static data felt a bit too passive, YouTube Music is flipping the script.

The 2025 Recap has started rolling out with a fresh design, smarter stats, and a brand-new AI chat tool that talks to you about your listening habits, as spotted by 9to5Google. For an app known for its almost predictable Recap experience, this year’s update feels like Google finally deciding to have fun.

Google swapped out the usual flurry of cards for a more narrative-style highlight reel, complete with cleaner transitions and more visual context around your top songs, moods, and artists. You still get the essentials, such as your most-played tracks, your listening benchmarks, and the guilty-pleasure loops you probably forgot about.

YouTube Music also generates your Recap with month-by-month listening trends. You can also see how your tastes shifted throughout 2025, which songs ruled your commute, and when exactly you fell into that one-artist rabbit hole.

Interactive stats

The main new feature is the AI chat experience. Google created an interactive recap assistant using the same technology as Gemini. You can ask questions like “Did I listen to more K-pop this year?” or “Which artist spiked in October?” Instead of scrolling through cards, you talk to your stats and get quick answers.

You also get share-ready AI-generated graphics from the chatbot's responses, which is Google’s way of making Recap a little more Instagram-friendly. The AI chat feature is available on Android and iOS, but full functionality seems to be rolling out in stages.

With the AI chat assistant now baked in, it wouldn’t be surprising to see YouTube Music lean even harder into personalized recommendations powered by your listening history. And if you’ve been wondering whether Google planned to let Spotify have all the fun again this year, well… this is your answer.