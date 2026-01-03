Moto G Power 2026 vs. Moto G Power 2025: Something's not right

published

The Moto G Power 2026 doesn't move the needle too much over the 2025 model, but there are some changes worth noting.

With the new model now here, comparing the Moto G Power 2026 vs. Moto G Power 2025 is something you don't want to miss.

Moto G Power 2026 vs. Moto G Power 2025: Design and display

Motorola G Power 2026 in a Cashmere color beside an iced coffee on a cream-colored table.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G Power 2026 looks very similar to the 2025 model. There's a minor design tweak to the rear camera bump, but everything else, like the weight and dimensions, is seemingly identical. I wouldn't be surprised if the previous gen's cases would fit this new model too. The Moto G Power 2025 was extremely well built and looked great, and I imagine it would be the same for the 2026 model.

You get IP68 and IP69 certifications for water protection, which is the same as what the Moto G Power 2025 offered. Motorola claims the 2026 model has been tested against "16 categories and 14 MIL-STD-810H tests," so it's certified to withstand extreme temperatures, drops, and humidity.

The display's scratch protection has been bumped up to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, from Gorilla Glass 5 on the older model. The 2026 Moto G Power comes in new shades called Pantone Pure Cashmere and Pantone Evening Blue. The display is the same 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G Power 2025 face down in snow

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The 2025 Moto G Power set the toughness standard for a $300 smartphone in early 2025. The IP68/ IP69 rating, coupled with the MIL-STD-810H certification, makes it one of the best rugged phones to own on a budget. The build quality was excellent, it came in two fun colors, and it simply felt like a solid phone when you held it.