Moto G Power 2026 vs. Moto G Power 2025: Something's not right

Moto G Power 2026 View at Motorola Too little, too soon The new Moto G Power 2026 gets the same $299 price tag as its predecessor, along with a few extras like a larger battery, higher-res selfie camera, and new colors. Pros Stronger scratch protection for the display

Robust IP69 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification

Ships with Android 16

32MP selfie camera

Larger battery than before Cons Same SoC as 2025 model, which wasn't great

No changes to other cameras or display tech

Drops wireless charging Moto G Power 2025 $9.99 at Walmart $24.99 at Best Buy $189.99 at Amazon $199.99 at Verizon Epic value after price drop The 2025 Moto G Power costs just $200 now, making it $100 cheaper than the 2026 model. With pretty much the same specs, this one is even better value now and it will be eligible for two OS upgrades. Pros Solid design with standout Leaf Green colorway

Surprisingly tough build

Improved software update promise

Solid battery life and charging specs

Has 15W wireless charging Cons MediaTek chip can feel sluggish at times

Software is pretty unexciting

Bloatware

Camera is pretty meh

Motorola is kicking off 2026 with a sequel to its popular G Power smartphone series. The Moto G Power 2026 will launch on January 8th for $299.99, which is the same price as the 2025 model. Motorola is promising improved toughness, better battery life, crisper selfies, and plenty of classic Moto UX apps. Naturally, its biggest competitor would be the one that it's replacing, which is the 2025 Moto G Power.

The latter was a solid mid-range offering when it launched, but it wasn't perfect. Now, with a $100 price cut, the Moto G Power 2025 has jumped in value, making it one of the cheapest Android phones to feature the highly coveted IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

With the new model now here, comparing the Moto G Power 2026 vs. Moto G Power 2025 is something you don't want to miss.

Moto G Power 2026 vs. Moto G Power 2025: Design and display

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G Power 2026 looks very similar to the 2025 model. There's a minor design tweak to the rear camera bump, but everything else, like the weight and dimensions, is seemingly identical. I wouldn't be surprised if the previous gen's cases would fit this new model too. The Moto G Power 2025 was extremely well built and looked great, and I imagine it would be the same for the 2026 model.

You get IP68 and IP69 certifications for water protection, which is the same as what the Moto G Power 2025 offered. Motorola claims the 2026 model has been tested against "16 categories and 14 MIL-STD-810H tests," so it's certified to withstand extreme temperatures, drops, and humidity.

The display's scratch protection has been bumped up to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, from Gorilla Glass 5 on the older model. The 2026 Moto G Power comes in new shades called Pantone Pure Cashmere and Pantone Evening Blue. The display is the same 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The 2025 Moto G Power set the toughness standard for a $300 smartphone in early 2025. The IP68/ IP69 rating, coupled with the MIL-STD-810H certification, makes it one of the best rugged phones to own on a budget. The build quality was excellent, it came in two fun colors, and it simply felt like a solid phone when you held it.