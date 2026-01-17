After testing the Moto G Power 2026 for weeks, I'm happy that the $300 price hasn't changed, but I'm confused about some of the other changes Motorola made (or didn't make)

The Moto G Power 2026 is the perfect example of "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should." The phone is virtually identical to its predecessor, save for a tougher display, slightly larger battery, and a nicer back texture. However, it uses the same exact processor, mostly the same underwhelming cameras, and ditches wireless charging, making it a confusing "upgrade."

We may only be a couple of weeks into the new year, but Motorola has already launched its third Moto G phone for 2026, and I've been using it for the past few weeks. After testing last year's Moto G Power 2025, I had fairly tepid expectations for the Moto G Power 2026, and rightfully so; the latest model is merely a minor spec bump over its predecessor, and in some ways, a downgrade.

There are some benefits to getting the newer model, from having the latest OS to the slight increase in battery capacity. However, after a few weeks with the Moto G Power 2026, it hasn't quite convinced me that it should exist, and Motorola may have been better off skipping a year, as it did with the Moto G Play in 2025.

Opening the box, you would be forgiven for mistaking this for the Moto G Power 2025. The phones are virtually identical in design; even the dimensions are the same, down to the millimeter. That said, there are subtle differences in the camera housing: The Moto G Power 2025 was more of a closed rectangular shape, whereas the 2026 model has a more open shape that fans out toward the device's frame.

It took me a while to notice because these two phones are so similar. However, what I noticed almost immediately is how the phone feels. Motorola's campaign against glass pack panels continues into 2026, and the Moto G Power 2026 has the most fabric-like texture I've seen or felt on a Motorola phone, save for the Alcantara Razr Ultra 2025.

The way the texture is implemented on the back makes it look and feel like fabric until you get a closer look, and even then, it can still be hard to tell. But despite its synthetic nature, it makes the Moto G Power 2026 feel quite grippy and a tad more premium than even its predecessor.

It also means you'll never have to worry about fingerprints smudging the device. It also helps with durability; there's no glass on the back to worry about breaking, and the impressive MIL-STD-810H spec and IP68/IP69 water- and dust-resistance rating mean I don't have to worry about the inclement Seattle weather ruining the phone. The tougher Gorilla Glass 7i should also prove more durable than its predecessor, but I fortunately haven't had to put that to the test.

Unfortunately, much of the design sort of goes against that premium feel. The frame matches the color nicely, but the phone is rather thick and slightly boxy due to its flat sides. It's the same 8.7mm thickness as the 2025 model, but at a time when phones are slimming down, it does feel a bit unwieldy, even for a midrange device.