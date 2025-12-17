I don't get what OnePlus wants to achieve with the 15R; earlier devices in the R series delivered a good value and exceled as all-rounders, but you just don't get that here. Yes, you get a massive battery and great performance, but that's the case with every phone. OnePlus deciding to not include a dedicated telephoto camera on the 15R basically kills the device, even if it has a decent 50MP main lens. To make things worse, the OnePlus 15R costs $699, a $100 increase over the 13R. I just don't see the point of the phone, and it was annoying to use it in the week I tested it — if you need a value-focused phone, you need to get the 13R while it's still on sale.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I thought the OnePlus 15R would be like the 12R or 13R, where you get a device that makes you question why $1,000 flagships even exist. However, the device that landed at my desk is closer to the 10R, which was so bland and forgettable I didn't even bother reviewing it.

The second issue is with the launch itself — who launches a phone a week ahead of Christmas? I was looking forward to just cranking out end-of-year posts and taking a well-deserved break, but OnePlus obviously had other ideas, so I'll do my best to keep this as short as possible.

The OnePlus 15R is billed as the affordable alternative to the OnePlus 15, and it comes with a same design, even bigger 7,400mAh battery, and has the same software. And as with the OnePlus 15, the 15R costs more while giving you less, with the device retailing for ₹47,999 ($531) in India and $699 in the U.S. — a $100 increase over the 13R. The 12GB/512GB model costs ₹52,999 ($586) in India and $799 in the U.S., and there's no 16GB RAM, as is increasingly becoming the case.

OnePlus settled with the 15R design

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I don't like the OnePlus 15, and I like the OnePlus 15R even less; the design just doesn't do it for me, and I feel that this is a downgrade to what was arguably one of the best phone designs of 2024. Look, I like that it doesn't wobble when I'm using it on a desk, and the new ultrasonic module is pretty good. But other than that, there isn't anything remotely exciting about the 15R, and it is about as interesting as a middle seat on a 16-hour flight (trust me).

It's almost as if the designers had a month at an exotic location design inspiration journey to come up with the look of the phone, had a whale of a time, realized on the last day that they didn't get any actual work done, and just stretched out the 13s to "create" a new device.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The only fun thing with the design is an Electric Violet color variant, but in characteristic OnePlus fashion, it is limited to India. Now, I would've had something to talk about the design had I got that variant, but there just isn't much to say about the black model other than it's mundane.

Thankfully, the device gets the same IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance as the OnePlus 15, so you can use it outdoors without any worries. That said, the phone uses the custom Panda glass, and it isn't quite as resilient to tumbles as Corning's solution.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cameras you'll be embarrassed to use in public

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The biggest issue is with the camera; the OnePlus 15R doesn't have a telephoto lens, instead offering a 50MP main camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. Last year's OnePlus 13R came with a 50MP telephoto (which was actually good!), so you're basically getting a phone that's not even as good as its predecessor.

Obviously, this was something I asked the manufacturer in a product briefing, and I got a truly ridiculous answer: OnePlus says that its DetailMax imaging engine is so good that it didn't see the need to fit a dedicated telephoto lens on the 15R. Great! Now we can tell OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Google, Huawei, Honor, and all the other brands to ditch their efforts in this area, and focus solely on software.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's just one issue: OnePlus' claims don't hold up at all in real-world use. The OnePlus 15R has objectively worse cameras than the 13R, and the lack of a telephoto lens is egregious enough to be a deal-breaker. But hey, OnePlus says the 15R has the best selfie camera of any of its phones, using the same module as last year's OnePlus 13s.

The main camera itself is decent — it uses the same Sony IMX906 module as the OnePlus 15, and it does a good enough job in challenging situations. I don't have an issue with the main camera, but it is annoying to see OnePlus once again intentionally hobble the device by not including a tele lens.