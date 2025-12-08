Jump to:

Over the past few weeks, I've learned the Honor Magic 8 Lite is nearly impossible to kill thanks to its 7500mAh battery, built-in drop resistance, and IP69K rating that rivals the most expensive flagships

Honor focused on all the right things with this mid-range winner, making it one of the best-value phones of the year.

A very muddy Honor Magic 8 Lite
Honor impresses with a mid-range winner that sports the largest battery and fastest charging speeds in its class, plus a build quality that's made to last for a very long time, with class-leading drop and ingress protection. Performance is generally excellent, and the software is full of fantastic features. Launching with Android 15 is a bummer, but at least it's got six years of promised OS updates in Europe. I'm not a fan of the flat sides or the cheap haptics, and the camera can be frustratingly slow, but something's got to give at this price range, and these aren't terrible trade-offs.

Pros

  • +

    Unique camera island look

  • +

    3-day battery life and ultrafast charging

  • +

    Class-leading ingress protection and toughness

  • +

    Good overall performance

  • +

    Excellent value

Cons

  • -

    Launching with Android 15

  • -

    Haptics feel cheap

  • -

    Camera speed needs improvement

  • -

    Sides are too flat and unergonomic

  • -

    Only Europe gets the best software update commitment

This year has been full of notable releases for Honor, delivering fantastic options for the upper mid-range and premium segments. But the Honor Magic 7 Lite, which debuted at the very beginning of the year, but the ancient processor held it back in too many ways.

That's where the Honor Magic 8 Lite comes in. It upgrades to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 tech, granting snappy performance to nearly everything on the phone. It retains the 108MP camera system from the Magic 7 Lite, which isn't nearly as good as the numbers suggest, but Honor's bevy of AI tricks, both in the camera software and the OS, help make up for what the hardware might lack.

Honor Magic 8 Lite: Price, availability, and specs

Unboxing the Honor Magic 8 Lite

The Honor Magic 8 Lite is available in Europe and most countries where Honor phones are sold globally. UK pricing sits comfortably at £399 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The unboxing experience is a pretty barebones one, as the box contains only the phone, USB-C cable, and a SIM eject tool. No case or charger were included with my European review unit.

Honor Magic 8 Lite specs

Display

6.79-inch 120Hz OLED, 2640 x 1200 resolution, 6000 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming at low brightness, 10-bit (8-bit display + 2-bit dithering)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

RAM

8GB

Storage

256GB or 512GB

Rear camera 1

108MP, f/1.75

Rear camera 2

5MP ultrawide, f/2.2

Front camera

16MP, f/2.45

Battery

7500mAh (8300mAh in some markets)

Charging

66W wired (100W in some markets)

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Dimensions

161.8mm x 76.1mm x 7.76mm

Weight

189g

Durability

IP68, IP69K, Honor Ultra-Bounce technology, Ultra Tough Tempered Glass

Honor Magic 8 Lite: What I loved