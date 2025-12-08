Over the past few weeks, I've learned the Honor Magic 8 Lite is nearly impossible to kill thanks to its 7500mAh battery, built-in drop resistance, and IP69K rating that rivals the most expensive flagships

Honor impresses with a mid-range winner that sports the largest battery and fastest charging speeds in its class, plus a build quality that's made to last for a very long time, with class-leading drop and ingress protection. Performance is generally excellent, and the software is full of fantastic features. Launching with Android 15 is a bummer, but at least it's got six years of promised OS updates in Europe. I'm not a fan of the flat sides or the cheap haptics, and the camera can be frustratingly slow, but something's got to give at this price range, and these aren't terrible trade-offs.

This year has been full of notable releases for Honor, delivering fantastic options for the upper mid-range and premium segments. But the Honor Magic 7 Lite, which debuted at the very beginning of the year, but the ancient processor held it back in too many ways.

That's where the Honor Magic 8 Lite comes in. It upgrades to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 tech, granting snappy performance to nearly everything on the phone. It retains the 108MP camera system from the Magic 7 Lite, which isn't nearly as good as the numbers suggest, but Honor's bevy of AI tricks, both in the camera software and the OS, help make up for what the hardware might lack.

And while the design of most of the phone feels extraordinarily mid-tier with an all-plastic construction, the Magic 8 Lite fits the "don't judge a book by its cover" idiom perfectly. That build is the toughest thing you'll see in almost any smartphone to date, including class-leading drop and ingress protection, an absolutely enormous battery, and six years of promised software updates in Europe to back that up. It's an impressive new entry that's worth taking a look at, for sure.

Honor Magic 8 Lite: Price, availability, and specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Honor Magic 8 Lite is available in Europe and most countries where Honor phones are sold globally. UK pricing sits comfortably at £399 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The unboxing experience is a pretty barebones one, as the box contains only the phone, USB-C cable, and a SIM eject tool. No case or charger were included with my European review unit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Honor Magic 8 Lite specs Display 6.79-inch 120Hz OLED, 2640 x 1200 resolution, 6000 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming at low brightness, 10-bit (8-bit display + 2-bit dithering) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB Rear camera 1 108MP, f/1.75 Rear camera 2 5MP ultrawide, f/2.2 Front camera 16MP, f/2.45 Battery 7500mAh (8300mAh in some markets) Charging 66W wired (100W in some markets) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 161.8mm x 76.1mm x 7.76mm Weight 189g Durability IP68, IP69K, Honor Ultra-Bounce technology, Ultra Tough Tempered Glass