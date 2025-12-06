What you need to know

Honor's upcoming mid-range device, the alleged X80, was reportedly spotted passing through a Chinese certification database.

The listing reportedly held details about its battery, which could arrive in a big way with 10,000mAh.

Rumors from this past summer claimed that Honor was looking at boosting its overall battery totals for its flagships and mid-ranges.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Honor is reportedly entering a critical phase with an upcoming mid-range phone, but it's the certification listing's details that are turning heads.

A post by Huawei Central highlights that the Honor X80, an upcoming mid-range device, has supposedly passed through a Chinese certification database (via Gizmochina). The publication speculates that the phone could have a launch quite soon, likely sometime in December, considering its CQC appearance; however, the main highlight is its massive battery capacity.

Per the listing, the Honor X80 will seemingly hit the Chinese market sporting a huge 10,000mAh battery.

The post adds that the battery could also sport "increased durability," potentially pushing forward its longevity for users looking to really go the mile with their phone before charging. Strangely, the publication states that "other details" about the phone are missing in the CQC listing. It's not that strange to have some details left in the dark about a phone during its certification rounds. This just means we'll have to wait until the phone appears officially.

The post states that the listing did mention 5G cellular connectivity—an unsurprising addition. The folks at Gizmochina add that the Honor X80 has been rumored to sport "improved performance" over its previous iteration, the X70. Additionally, consumers may also find even greater strides toward mobile gaming, which could affect its FPS for higher-intensity games, like Genshin Impact or even Zenless Zone Zero.

Honor's making changes

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Honor's alleged battery capacity increase for the X80 is roughly 2,000mAh more than what the X70 provided.

Here's the thing: rumors about Honor's plans from this past summer claimed something like this could happen. Allegations from July said that Honor was looking at boosting the battery capacity of two phone series: its Magic flagship line and its mid-range X series. These rumors came from tipsters on Weibo (Chinese social media), adding that its mid-range series could see totals between 8,200mAh and 8,400mAh.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These totals are much lower than what the X80's purported listing dictates, as it's ~1,800mAh higher than those predictions. Nevertheless, an increase could be a reality for those awaiting it in China.

Those July rumors highlight its flagships, stating totals could rise to a range of 7,020mAh-7,200mAh.

Those flagship totals were met when the Magic 8 Pro debuted in October, as it was revealed to possess a 7,200mAh battery. However, this mid-range Honor X80 isn't the only thing making its rounds, as other rumors have surfaced about an Honor Magic 8 "Ultra." This Ultra phone was recently reported to have passed through the 3C certification database in China, and supposedly rocks 120W wired charging and satellite connectivity.