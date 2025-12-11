What you need to know

Additional Pixel 10a rumors claim that the phone has been certified for Verizon's Network, which also surfaced some specifications.

The device is rumored to feature a ~6.3-inch display with a 48MP main lens, a 5,100mAh battery, and an 8/128GB configuration.

While these specs are awfully similar to the Pixel 9a, previous rumors claim the 10a could offer a similar Tensor G4 chip to its predecessor.

Some alleged details have surfaced on X regarding Google's next budget Pixel, and it's come from a surprising place.

Rumors about the expected Pixel 10a from Google have surfaced sporadically throughout the year, but tipster Evan Blass on X posted its supposed details from Verizon. The tipster claims that the phone's specifications (at least, what was listed) have been "certified" recently for the Verizon Network ahead of its launch. With that, the Pixel 10a is allegedly preparing to support 5G network connectivity, as well as a ~6.3-inch FHD Plus display.

The supposed listing then hits a few more "key" areas, like its camera, which could feature a 48MP wide-angle main lens.

This could be joined by a 13MP ultra-wide camera to round out its dual-array, leaving the display to house a 13MP selfie lens. For its battery, the tipster alleges a 5,100mAh capacity. The leaks end by claiming the Pixel 10a's RAM/storage might truly walk that affordable line with an 8/128GB configuration.

Aside from the alleged certification, no launch details were speculated; however, there's one important note with these specifications: we've seen them before.

Look what just got certified for use on Verizon's network. pic.twitter.com/OS5mTa9Zg5December 10, 2025

The tipster's leak has spurred some discussions on X with users, as some have noticed how similar they are to the Pixel 9a. This is true, as the Pixel 9a also featured a 6.3-inch display with a 48MP main camera lens, a 5,100mAh battery, and an 8/128GB configuration. It's probably not too strange, considering the true changes will likely come via its software—and its chip of choice. While users on X speculate that Google could pack the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 10a once again.

The device's specs aren't the only thing looking same-same, as earlier rumors suggest the Pixel 10a could even keep the design going. A rendering leak from earlier this year showed off the new A-series Pixel with the same design as the Pixel 9a. That is with a dual camera array that's flush to its back panel and slightly thinner bezels.

The phone's chip has continued to be an object of discussion, as even older rumors from September theorize that Google could place the exact same Tensor G4 in the 10a. However, rumors have gone back and forth on this, with some suggesting a "boosted" version, while others say it'll be a "downgraded" variant. Either way, it looks like we'll have to wait until next year to see what's really going down.