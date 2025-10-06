Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The Tensor G6 in the Pixel 11 will reportedly use a MediaTek M90 modem instead of Samsung.

The M90 modem offers 12 Gbps speeds, dual-active 5G, satellite connectivity, and AI-powered efficiency boosts.

It's said to be built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process, promising up to 15% faster CPU performance and 30% better power efficiency.

Google’s next big hardware move might be its boldest yet. For years, Samsung has been a crucial partner in building Google’s Tensor chips and modems, but that relationship is starting to look more like history.

The upcoming Pixel 11, presumably powered by the Tensor G6, is shaping up to be the first Google flagship phone that ditches Samsung modems entirely in favor of MediaTek.

The separation has been brewing for a while. Last year, the Tensor G5 used in the Pixel 10 series was already manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung’s foundry, a signal that Google was considering reducing its reliance on the Korean giant. Now, with the Tensor G6, Google is apparently swapping out its Exynos-based modem.

According to Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the Tensor G6 (codenamed “Malibu”) is expected to come with MediaTek’s M90 modem. The M90 is no lightweight: it promises 12 Gbps download speeds, dual-SIM dual-active 5G, AI-driven power optimizations, and satellite connectivity support.

Next-gen performance leap

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

These features put it on par with what Samsung’s modems have been offering. Given how much modems impact battery life and signal stability, this shift could give the Pixel 11 a real advantage in areas where past models have been criticized.

This isn’t Google’s first flirtation with MediaTek. Reports suggest the company considered the same modem for the Pixel 10 but ultimately stuck with Samsung’s Exynos 5400i. With the Pixel 11, however, the switch looks much more likely, as early testing has already revealed references to the M90 in internal builds and bootloader code.

As for the Tensor G6 itself, it’s rumored to take another leap forward in manufacturing. Google is reportedly aiming for TSMC’s 2nm process node, which would put it a step ahead of competitors still relying on 3nm. That upgrade could mean up to 15% faster CPU performance and 30% better power efficiency, according to early projections.

Under the hood, the chip is expected to use a configuration of one Cortex-X930 prime core, six Cortex-A730 performance cores, and a Cortex-A530 efficiency core, paired with an Imagination triple-core GPU. On top of that, support for LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and advanced imaging pipelines will help power Google’s signature camera features and AI-heavy software.