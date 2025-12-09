What you need to know

The Pixel 10 launched without bragging rights in raw speed, but Google is now apparently squeezing out real performance gains through software alone.

Android 16 QPR2 is said to give the Pixel 10 a clear responsiveness boost, addressing early complaints about weak GPU performance.

Benchmarks show around a 5% lift in CPU and GPU scores, but real-world tests jump nearly 20%, making the phone feel noticeably smoother.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The Pixel 10 wasn’t known for its raw performance at launch. If you bought one, you likely did it for the cameras or the AI smarts, not because the Tensor G5 would beat the Snapdragon 8 Elite in speed tests. But the Pixel 10 is apparently getting faster, not from new hardware, but thanks to some quiet software changes.

The latest round of updates, including the December Android 16 QPR2 release, is apparently giving the Pixel 10 a noticeable boost in day-to-day responsiveness, according to Android Authority.

It’s an interesting twist for a phone that launched with promising hardware but caught early criticism for GPU performance that lagged behind Snapdragon-powered rivals. Now, Google seems to be clawing back some of that ground with pure software optimization, and some folks on Reddit seem to have noticed it too.

More than a tune-up

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Android 16’s QPR2 update might not seem major at first, but it does more than just change the look of the interface. Early tests show that a Pixel 10 Pro XL with QPR2 gets about a 5% boost in both multi-core CPU and peak GPU scores.

The real surprise is in everyday use: PCMark Work 3.0 scores went up by nearly 20%, which suggests Google improved task scheduling in ways users will notice.

The changes aren’t dramatic, and the Pixel 10 still isn’t built for gaming, but the phone does feel smoother, according to the report. Performance isn’t the only improvement, though. QPR2 also adds system-wide refinements like customizable launcher icon shapes, a better widget panel, improved HDR brightness control, and many fixes for battery, Bluetooth, camera, and display issues.

This December patch bundles in over 30 security and bug fixes, tightening up the software foundation the Pixel 10 runs on.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bigger takeaway is what this means for Google’s update strategy. Rather than waiting for yearly Android releases to boost performance, Google is now adding real improvements in quarterly updates. If this continues, the Pixel line could hold up much better over time than the first-generation Tensor devices did.