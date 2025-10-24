What you need to know

Google confirmed it will release regular GPU driver updates for the Pixel 10 series to improve performance.

The Tensor G5 chip runs cooler than before, but still shows limited performance gains in high-end gaming tests.

Users report lag and freezing in games like Genshin Impact, pointing to outdated GPU drivers as the main cause.

The Pixel 10 currently uses an older GPU driver version, but Google might roll out newer drivers soon.

Google has faced criticism for rendering issues with high-end games on the Pixel 10 series and general graphics problems. The company has now clarified that it plans to release GPU driver updates for the Pixel 10 lineup to improve performance.

In a statement to Android Authority, Google confirmed that monthly and quarterly system updates for the Pixel 10 series will continue to bring GPU improvements. The company said the September and October patch releases already contained GPU driver enhancements. "In future releases, we are planning further GPU driver updates," it told the publication.

Google switched to TSMC for the Pixel 10 series' Tensor G5 chipset, which should have theoretically brought major improvements. While heating has reduced compared to the previous generation, the overall performance gains on the Tensor G5 aren't substantial.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Some users have recently reported that the Pixel 10 struggles to handle games like Genshin Impact, with noticeable lag and freezing. Thankfully, Google plans to release GPU driver updates that could deliver much-needed graphics performance improvements.

For context, the Tensor G5 chipset on the Pixel 10 uses Imagination Technologies' PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU, which offers up to 1.5 TFLOPS FP32 performance (on paper). However, the Pixel 10's performance still trails behind phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or OnePlus 13.

That's partly because the Pixel 10 ships with outdated GPU drivers. Some Reddit users discovered that the Tensor G5 uses version 24.3 of the driver, which doesn't support Android 16.

And even though Imagination Technologies has already released version v25.1 with Android 16 and Vulkan 1.4 compatibility, Google has yet to update the Pixel 10's drivers. That could explain why the Pixel 10 lags behind other flagship Android devices in gaming performance.

It's possible Google's statement about upcoming GPU driver updates refers to these newer versions, though the company hasn't provided a timeline. Unfortunately, even the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.1 update doesn't include these driver updates for the Pixel 10 series, so we might have to wait a bit longer for meaningful improvements.