Pixel 10, Pixel 9 users previous reports about a speakerphone issue within the Phone app seems to have been dropped by Google.

It was reported that the company marked the issue as "won't fix (Infeasible)" on the Issue Tracker after claiming there wasn't enough "actionable" information.

Google's Pixel 10 is already suffering from two major issues: a shaky camera due to EIS and app crashes following the October patch.

If this Google update is anything to go by, it seems the company has moved on from the Pixel's speakerphone problems.

The folks at PunikaWeb reported that, as of last week, Google has marked the known Pixel 10, Pixel 9 speakerphone issues as "won't fix (Infeasible)" (via Android Authority). To recap, the present issue regards the in-call button within the Phone app on the previously mentioned Pixel phones. Users reported over the summer with the Pixel 10 that the button is "unresponsive" and, at other times, "laggy."

It's been incredibly frustrating for users who purchased the recent Pixel 10 series to have to repeatedly tap the speaker button to get it to work (and in other cases, it doesn't). Unfortunately, users were reporting this back in May with the Pixel 9 series, too.

Users have taken to Google's Issue Tracker to voice their displeasure with the problem and to provide the necessary material to help the company fix it. This thread was made back in August, and Google continued to return to it for two months, until just recently, when not "enough actionable information" was given. Users quickly chirped back today (Nov 3), stating the "severe latency" with the speakerphone is unacceptable. They've highlighted reports on online forums, as well as reports from Reddit, which PunikaWeb brings up.

Another user with a Pixel 9 says they experience this problem within the Phone app without fail. According to the publication, there is one workaround: tap the speakerphone in the notification, not through the in-call screen.

Problems aplenty

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This speakerphone problem isn't the only one Pixel 10 users have had to deal with, as reports in October highlighted its shaky camera. The Pixel 10 Pro's cameras got the shakes last month, with user reports stating its EIS (electronic image stabilization) was having issues within the API. As a result, filming with the Pixel 10 Pro often delivered a shaky, often slightly blurry result.

EIS is meant to smooth out those micromovements we have when holding things (we're human, you know?), but that's not happening correctly. The issues were extremely noticeable when using 5x zoom, and even still with 2x.

There's hope that Google is working on a fix for this for the November security patch, but there's nothing confirmed. Elsewhere, Pixel users reported that their apps were crashing following the October patch. Speculation said there was a conflict between Google Play Services and last month's patch. The only "fix" users reported was to uninstall the then-latest Play Services and Play Store updates. Just like the other problem, we're holding out hope for a fix in November.