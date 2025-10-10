Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

A user reports that the Pixel 10 Pro is suffering from an EIS (electronic image stabilization) issue within its Camera API.

When filming, the device is incredibly shaky, which is odd considering EIS is supposed to smooth those movements out.

The problem is incredibly noticeable at its 5x zoom range, and still at 2x, per the report.

Google's middle model, the Pixel 10 Pro, is reportedly suffering from an annoying issue that's ruining users' videos.

The issue, as it seems, is the result of a software problem, according to a video posted by Pavel on YouTube (via Android Headlines). In the video's description box, the user states the Pixel 10 Pro is suffering from an issue within Google's Camera API. The user states they were trying to figure out why their videos always stuttered/jittered when recording, and it seems it's not the camera's fault, but Google's software.

It's worth noting that these jitters are incredibly noticeable when filming at 5x, and ever-still at 2x. It's no shock that we have micro movements and whatnot when filming or photographing.

Instead of minimizing those movements, the EIS (electronic image stabilization) is reportedly consistently failing at that zoom range.

The user couldn't find a solid fix until they downloaded a free app with its own stabilizing capabilities. It is a third-party app, so exercise caution. The video shows the comparison, expanding on how jittery the Pixel 10 Pro's camera is, even with EIS that's supposed to take all of that away. At the moment, there's no concrete fix for this as the phone's EIS is software-based through the Camera API.

The user did try to record using the wide-angle lens at 0.5x zoom, and that seemed to be better than anything else. They add that using "VideoBoost" only minimizes the jitterness slightly when recording.

As the publication also assumes, Google will likely (hopefully) see more reports and begin working on a fix that could arrive next month during its monthly security patch.

There have been Pixel Camera fixes rolled out this year, but an issue like this is something the company should have on its radar to fix as soon as possible. The September security patch had a few camera fixes, as it looked to address "stability" concerns with the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9. The Pixel 10 was notably non-existent in those camera problems, but now something has cropped up.

Instead of the camera, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 were suffering from problematic display glitches in September. These issues were so severe that Google rushed to roll out an OTA update to solve the critical bugs plaguing users and their Pixel experience. Many users reported having "fuzzy" and "snowy" effects on their displays, which is obviously a cause for concern and shouldn't be there. Elsewhere, the base Pixel 10 suffered from an Android Auto issue, too.

Users were finding the software "unresponsive," while also encountering long freezes.