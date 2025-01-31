Google rolls out a small Pixel Camera 9.7 patch update

What you need to know

There is a new version of Pixel Camera available for download on Pixel phones.

A patch update of Pixel Camera version 9.7 is rolling out now via the Google Play Store.

The update appears to include no new features, and instead builds off the earlier v9.7 update.

Google is making a new version of the Pixel Camera app available for download through the Google Play Store; however, the update appears to be a small patch with bug fixes based on the existing Pixel Camera app version 9.7 (via 9to5Google).

The new version of the Pixel Camera app carries a version number of 9.7.047.710329721.21, and replaces version 9.7.047.702121536.18. It has a download size of 574 megabytes, though the update will of course be smaller if you already have the app installed on your Pixel phone. The Google Play Store listing for Pixel Camera confirms that it was last updated today, Jan. 30, 2025.

The update is widely becoming available for all eligible Pixel phones, including the latest Google Pixel 9 series. There are no new features listed in the changelog for the app, and there are no visible changes after installing the update. As such, this is almost certainly a minor patch with either bug fixes or security patches, or both.

Most recently, version 9.7 of the Pixel Camera app added a few new features. The update re-introduced manual controls for certain camera settings, like brightness, white balance, and shadows. This is through a new Quick access controls section that you can tap from the Pixel Camera viewfinder. This reverses a change made with version 9.1 of the Pixel Camera app that made these controls more difficult to access.

In other news, v9.7 also added Dual Screen Portrait Mode for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold. The earlier version 9.6 added an underwater mode, easier astrophotography mode access, and vertical panoramas.

You can install the latest Pixel Camera update via the Google Play Store now.