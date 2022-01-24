About Android Central

Led by a team of experts and backed by an engaged community of technology enthusiasts and tastemakers, Android Central navigates the competitive — and often confusing — world of technology!

Android Central provides in-depth buyers guides you can trust and detailed help guides you can count on!

Android Central Staff

Jeramy Johnson, Editor-in-Chief

Jeramy Johnson came to the tech field later than most, but he has been obsessed with gadgets for years. He was born and raised in central Texas, went to graduate school in Washington D.C., and now lives in Austin with his wife, two kids, and two cats. He's addicted to travel and the outdoors and loves hiking wherever he goes, so long as he has a taco in one hand and an Android phone in the other.

Alex Dobie, Executive Editor, U.K.

Alex is the global Executive Editor for Android Central and is usually found in the U.K. when not globetrotting and Instagramming. He has been blogging since before it was called that and spends most of his time leading video for Android Central on YouTube and beyond, which involves pointing a camera at shiny things and speaking words at a microphone.

Brendan Griffiths, eCommerce Content Director

Brendan oversees content strategy for our buying guides and deal pages here at Android Central and also iMore and Windows Central. He's a former freelance games journalist, then the first-ever Deals Editor for TechRadar, and then the Managing Editor of eCommerce & Hardware at GamesRadar before joining us.

When he's not rummaging through online sales or trying to appease the Google algorithm you'll find him binging boxsets and Game Pass titles, testing PS5 SSDs, and trying to decide which phone he loves more between the Fold 3, Flip 3, and Note 20 Ultra.

Michael Hicks, Senior Editor

Michael is a former ebook dev turned tech writer whose career arc took him from VR to wearables, emerging tech to mobile, before arriving at the world of Android. Outside of work he loves sports teams that disappoint him (Go Sharks, A's and Golden Bears!), D&D and Star Wars RPG campaigns, SFF novels, long runs, gaming on consoles and PC, and baking. During work, he'll do his best to make sure he doesn't recommend any product unless he'd regularly use it himself.

Jerry Hildenbrand, Senior Editor

Jerry Hildenbrand is a Linux Professional, aging hippie, and recovering engineer who would always rather be fishing. While not fishing, he's the editor in charge of touching things until they break, trying to figure stuff out, and the consummate Android expert. Jerry thinks the black jelly beans are the best and wears sneakers he bought in 1996. Born and raised in South Florida, Jerry now resides in a bunker somewhere in the mountains of West Virginia.

Harish Jonnalagadda, Asia Editor

Harish Jonnalagadda tries to make sense of the befuddling maze that is the Asian smartphone industry. Before switching to phones, he used to write about PC hardware, covering motherboards and video cards. When he's not playing with the latest phones, he's either reading on his Kindle or trying to clear his backlog of games on Steam. He can also be found shouting at the TV over the weekends at Arsenal and McLaren's continued woes.

Derrek Lee, News Writer

Derrek resides on the Best Coast, originally from San Diego, and now living in Seattle. He's a long-time mobile tech enthusiast, starting with an obsession with Nokia that began at the age of 12. Since then, he's been lovingly known by most of his friends as the "Phone Guy." When he's not talking tech, he's either working out, hiking, playing video games (Playstation), or making videos.

Jennifer Locke, Staff Writer (Gaming)

Jennifer Locke helms our PlayStation coverage at Android Central but plays a fair bit of Xbox and Nintendo Switch as well. Her first console was an NES, and after that, she was instantly hooked on all things gaming. When a controller isn't in her hands, she's reading books or taking her dog out for a long walk (or sharing memes with her friends, let's be real). She's always down to talk Star Wars, sci-fi, Pokémon, superheroes, or other pop culture stuff on Twitter.

Al Sacco, Content Director

Al Sacco manages all editorial operations for Android Central, iMore, and Windows Central, making sure the content trains run consistently and on time, and always ensuring all stories meet the high standards loyal readers have come to expect. Before joining Windows Central in 2017 and eventually becoming a Future content director in late 2019, Al covered enterprise IT and mobile technologies for IDG, CIO Magazine, and CIO.com, working his way up from an editorial assistant to a managing editor over 13 years. He is passionate about reading and writing, eating and drinking (mostly coffee and Belgian beer), and the Red Sox. He resides in Boston.

Shruti Shekar, Senior Technology and Telecom Reporter

Shruti Shekar is Android Central's senior technology and telecom reporter and also the second Canadian on the team. She was born in India, brought up in Singapore, but now lives in Toronto and couldn't be happier. She started her journalism career as a political reporter in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and then made her foray into tech journalism at MobileSyrup and most recently at Yahoo Finance Canada. When work isn't on her mind, she loves working out, reading thrillers, watching the Raptors, and planning what she's going to eat the next day.

Nick Sutrich, Senior Content Producer

Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011.

Chris Wedel, Senior Editor

Chris Wedel is a fan of all things tech and gadgets. Living in rural Kansas with his wife and two young boys makes finding ways to get and stay online tricky. By utilizing his years of experience with the tech and mobile communications industries — success is assured. When not conquering connectivity challenges and testing new gadgets, Chris enjoys cruising a gravel road in his UTV with some good tunes.

Android Central Copy Editors

Sara Gitkos

Sara Gitkos manages Freelance training and is an editor for iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central. She brings new freelancers up to speed and acts as their guide before setting them loose on the sites. Before joining the team, Sara was a copy writer, copy editor, and an English professor, with over 11 years of writing and editing experience. She loves teaching, snacking on just about anything, and her family (husband, two sons, puppy, and kitty.) Also, a huge fan of Nintendo, retro video games, hiking, and an avid tea drinker.

Carli Velocci

Carli Velocci is the Gaming Lead across Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore and is also the chief copy editor. She comes from a video games and culture background, with past work published in Polygon, Vice, Geek, Syfy Wire, TheWrap, and more. When she's not pulling double duty making sure everybody's grammar is perfect and that they're playing all the best new games, she's playing more games (for fun, she promises). reading sci-fi and horror, crocheting, napping, and cuddling up with her two cats.

Android Central Contributors

Tshaka Armstrong, Contributor

Tshaka Armstrong is a nerd. Co-Founder of the non-profit digital literacy organization, Digital Shepherds, he's also been a broadcast technology reporter, writer, and producer. In addition to being an award-winning broadcast storyteller, he's also covered tech online and in print for everything from paintball gear technology, to parenting gadgets, film industry tech for Rotten Tomatoes, and general consumer technology. He blathers on about his many curiosities on his own site, tshakaexplainsitall.com.

Jay Bonggolto, Contributor

Jay Bonggolto is a freelance news writer for Android Central. A Philippine-based tech journalist, he has been writing about consumer technology for the past six years and has been using various Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. When he's not writing, he spends a bit of time in the great outdoors stealing scenes with his phone camera.

Ted Kritsonis, Contributor

Ted is a contributor with Android Central and because of that, consistently has earbuds and headphones plugging his ears. He keeps tabs on all kinds of new tech coming out, and keeps a camera or smartphone handy to snap some shots when the opportunity presents itself. When he's not playing pool, reading comics, or smoking a cigar, he may be taking in a sporting or world event and possibly tweeting about it.

Olivia Lipski, Contributor

Olivia is a contributor with Android Central based in Brooklyn, NY. She started her writing career while studying in Washington, D.C., and later working abroad in Paris, France. She loves testing out the latest smart home gadgets and discovering the best cell phone plans. When she's not busy running around NYC trying to find great food or coffee with her husband and dog Saki, you'll likely find her on an airplane heading somewhere else.

Read: Olivia's articles Instagram: @olivialipski

Andrew Myrick, Contributor

Andrew is a contributor with Android Central and is ready and willing to talk about all things Ravens, Caps, Orioles, UFC, and whatever new tech is being released at the time. Andrew drinks way too much coffee, but it's what keeps the motor going on a daily basis. You can find him lurking on Twitter from time to time, but usually, he's just rewatching Star Wars for the umpteenth time, even if it's just on in the background.

Namerah Saud Fatmi, Contributor

Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim.

Rajat Sharma, Contributor

When Rajat got his first computer (a Pentium III machine with 128MB of RAM) back in 2001, he had little idea it would mark the beginning of a lifelong love affair with gadgets. He has been analyzing and writing about the ever-changing world of technology since 2013. Apart from that, Rajat is also obsessed with wrist-worn timepieces, and appreciates a Casio just as much (perhaps even more) as a Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Charlie Wacholz, Contributor

Charlie's a freelancer for Android Central based in Chicago, IL. When he's not covering the latest in VR and gaming, you can find him competing in Super Smash Bros. tournaments throughout the Midwest, playing the latest and greatest indie games, making new cocktail specs or working on his podcast, Comfort Food.

Executive team

Chris Meinck, commerce director

Product lead

Tom Kaminski, director of development

Licensing, Reprints, and Permission

For reprints and logo licensing, email us at licensing@futurenet.com.

Future, PLC

Android Central is part of Future, PLC, which among other sites also includes the iMore, What to Watch, and Windows Central communities.

Future, PLC, is an IPSO company

Android Central is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO) which regulates the UK's magazine and newspaper industry. We abide by the Editors' Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact our Content Director Al Sacco at al.sacco@futurenet.com. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors' Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk.