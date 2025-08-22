I found 2 deals that get you a free Pixel 10 WITHOUT a trade-in — but you're running out of time

Google's newest flagship series is about to hit store shelves, but as usual with new devices, most of the Pixel 10 deals we've seen so far require a trade-in to receive the max savings. For shoppers who prefer something simpler, I've uncovered two deals that could get you the base model phone for FREE, no trade-in required. Just keep in mind that the Pixel 10 lineup releases on August 28th, so you only have a few days to take advantage of these preorder deals.

Of course, when it comes to buying new phones, "free" generally means that you'll have to add a line or upgrade your wireless plan to score the savings. But if you really want to get your hands on one of these AI-powered smartphones without going through the hassle of a trade-in, these Pixel 10 deals should not be missed.

T-Mobile: FREE Google Pixel 10 with new line on most plans Add a new line on one of T-Mobile's eligible data plans (including the affordable Essentials options) and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with $799.99 in promo credits over 24 months. You'll still have to pay the $35 activation fee, but no trade-in is required. For more offers, check out my guide to the best T-Mobile deals of the month. Read more ▼

Verizon: FREE Google Pixel 10 with eligible Unlimited plan Head to Verizon and add a line with the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll score $800 in promo credits. That's enough to make the 128GB Pixel 10 completely free, days before the official release date. For more offers, check out my guide to the best Verizon deals of the month. Read more ▼

When a new phone drops, doing a trade-in is generally the best way to score some sweet savings; but the deals above show that there are always exceptions to the rule. Still, if you discover that you do have an old phone in a drawer somewhere, it's definitely worth plugging the model name into a retailer's trade-in tool to see how much you can save.

Most stores dramatically enhance the trade-in credit around device launches, so you may be surprised at how much you can get. For example, AT&T is currently giving away the pricey Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for free with ANY Pixel phone trade-in, regardless of age or condition. No kidding.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Set to hit store shelves on August 28th, the Google Pixel 10 series includes the base model Pixel 10, the more-powerful Pixel 10 Pro, and the 6.8-inch Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. All three phones are powered by the efficient Tensor G5 processor and sport stunning AMOLED displays, upgraded camera tech, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features courtesy of Google.

All three phones also guarantee seven years of OS and security upgrades as standard. Will they rank among the best Android phones released in 2025? It's too soon to tell, but if you're hoping to get one of these AI-powered flagships for free, now's your chance.