Google's Pixel Watch 3 proved that the third time's the charm, bringing a new size, a new chip, and surprisingly capable performance and battery life that have continued to impress us to this day. With the Pixel Watch 4, Google has the daunting task of improving on an already great smartwatch while competing with some heavyweights from Samsung and OnePlus.

The Pixel Watch 4 seems fit for the task, thanks to a refined design, an upgraded Snapdragon chip, and some new AI smarts. Some changes, like the new charger, may annoy users at first glance, although it becomes clear very quickly why Google is switching things up.

For more news and information on Google's latest smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel Watch 4 specifications Specs Google Pixel Watch 4 OS Wear OS 6 CPU Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex M55 co-processor Display Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz refresh rate RAM / Storage 2GB + 32GB Connectivity Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (optional), dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic, Satellite SOS, Sensors Compass, altimeter, barometer, magnetometer, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, cEDA, SpO2, ECG, far field skin temperature sensor Battery 41mm: 325mAh, 30 hours with AOD, 48 hours with Battery Saver 45mm: 455mAh, 40 hours with AOD, 72 hours with Battery Saver Charging 41mm: 15 minutes to 50%, 25 minutes to 80%, 45 minutes to 100% 45mm: 15 minutes to 50%, 30 minutes to 80%, 60 minutes to 100% Materials Recycled aluminum Protection Custom Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Band Active (fluoroelastomer) Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3mm / 45 x 45 x 12.3mm Weight (w/out band) 41mm: 31g 45mm: 36.7g Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold (41mm), Satin Moonstone (45mm)

Google Pixel Watch 4: Curves and colors

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch 4 looks nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 3, but Google made the interesting choice to include a domed display underneath the glass. It's a very slight curve, but it's noticeable enough, and it may not appeal to everyone. However, it's clearly meant to accentuate the new Wear OS 6 Material 3 Expressive UI while pushing content as close to the glass as possible.

Wear OS 6 itself is a visual departure from previous versions of the OS. Elements are decked out in various colors based on a set theme, and the UI itself has evolved to better contour to round watch displays. This is probably the best way that Google has been able to make the most out of its screen real estate, which can feel cramped when compared to square smartwatches like the Apple Watch.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) Pixel Watch 4 (left) and Pixel Watch 3 (right). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) Pixel Watch 4 (left) and Pixel Watch 3 (right). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Surprisingly, the watch is the same size and thickness as its predecessor, despite the larger battery. Holding the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3 side-by-side, I didn't notice a difference in size or weight between the two, although the former's display is noticeably brighter.

Google Pixel Watch 4: More battery, another charger

The Pixel Watch 3 charger (above) and Pixel Watch 4 charger (below). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch 4 is estimated to last nearly twice as long as its predecessor, with up to 40 hours on a single charge with AOD enabled (for the 45mm model). I'm inclined to believe this, as the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 still manages roughly two full days on a single charge, although I tend to keep it on gesture wake.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It would have been nice to see additional battery life gains comparable to the OnePlus Watch 3, which can achieve as much as five days, but I'll take what I can get. Of course, we'll have to test further to see just how far we can push it, but our experience tells us that Google might be a bit modest in its estimates.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Yes, Google included yet another charger in the Pixel Watch, but I have hopes for this new unit. It charges the Pixel Watch from the side, which actually makes a lot more sense. It's also able to charge the watch much faster, with Google claiming 50% in just 15 minutes and a full charge in an hour or under, depending on the size.

It seems much more reliable than the current charger for the Pixel Watch 3, which is my biggest gripe with the outgoing model. When on the charger, the watch display rotates, showing you the time and letting you swipe through your tiles without disturbing the charging. And if it gets misaligned, the watch will warn you so you can avoid returning later to find that your watch hasn't, in fact, been charging.

Google Pixel Watch 4: If a chicken had lips, could it whistle?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch 4 is getting smarter, and it all starts with Gemini. Thanks to the power of the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 and on-device Gemini Nano capabilities, you might actually want to use the smart replies. I tested it with a pretty basic text prompt, inquiring about a football game, and it provided some expected suggestions. So I tried something a little more random and philosophical. To my surprise, it responded somewhat appropriately.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

But perhaps the coolest Gemini feature is Raise to Talk. You can evoke Gemini just by raising your wrist, no wake word or buttons to press. It reminds me a lot of Look and Talk on the Razr Ultra, which triggers Moto AI just by looking at the phone, although this method seems a bit more natural.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In lieu of an actual AI button, Raise to Talk is the sort of thing I would love to see on a Pixel phone to make Gemini more readily available, so I'm glad to see it on the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Coming soon... ish

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch 4 may not seem like a big upgrade visually, but there are enough upgrades here to keep this a fresh smartwatch, even when compared to the previous Pixel Watch 3 or newer Galaxy Watch 8. It's the first commercially available smartwatch with satellite SOS connectivity, it features upgraded dual-frequency GPS, and Google finally made it easily repairable with a replaceable display and battery.

I didn't get to try the new Fitbit features like Activity Recognition or the new AI coaching, which won't be available until October, but as a fitness enthusiast, I'm excited to see what the Pixel Watch 4 can offer me.

The Pixel Watch 4 starts at $349 and is available for preorder as of today, August 20. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a while to grab one, as it won't hit store shelves until October 9.

For more news and information on Google's latest smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.