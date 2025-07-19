Google Pixel Watch 4 The next Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is coming into its own, and the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 is expected to further refine the definitive Wear OS smartwatch. We could see a smaller bezel, better battery life, a new charging system, and even more performance. Pros Refreshed design with slimmer bezels

Better battery life thanks to Wear OS 6 and perhaps a larger capacity

Could include a chip upgrade for better performance Cons Google could change the charging system yet again

Same Fitbit-inspired sensors and health insights

Google Pixel Watch 3 The current Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch 3 built yet again on the Pixel Watch's unique design and positioning. It's stylish, features software with pops of color, and prioritizes simplicity. However, limited fitness tools and battery life are key downsides to going with a Google smartwatch.

Brighter larger display compared to prior models

Still capable of delivering great performance and health tracking Cons Not the most rugged smartwatch on the block

GPS data can be inconsistent and health features overall could use work

Shorter battery life

The Pixel Watch represents Google's vision for what a Wear OS smartwatch should be, but even in its third generation, the platform has plenty of room to grow. While the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a fan favorite among Android users, it still pales in comparison to Wear OS smartwatches from Samsung and OnePlus in key areas.

That's why we're looking forward to the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4, which aims to address some of these pain points, potentially bringing the smartwatch into true flagship territory. The Pixel Watch 4 hasn't been officially revealed yet, but early rumors and leaks give us an idea of what the next Google Watch might bring. Here's a speculative breakdown of how the Pixel Watch 4 might improve upon the Pixel Watch 3.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Pixel Watch 3: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series, which will debut at an August 20 event. For reference, the Pixel Watch 3 was announced on August 13, 2024, and became available as of September 10, 2024.

As for pricing, no current rumors or leaks point to a price change for the Pixel Watch 4. In fact, a recent leak suggests that the price will remain the same in Europe, which is good news. That would mean you'll pay $349 for a 41mm watch and $399 for a 45mm watch, with optional LTE versions costing another $100 on top of that. However, these prices are unconfirmed and could certainly rise due to inflation and other supply chain factors.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is currently available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, with prices starting at $349 and $399, respectively. Each size has three colorways: Matte Black and Polished Silver for both models, Champagne Gold as the 41mm exclusive, and Matte Hazel as the 45mm exclusive. The upgrade to cellular connectivity costs an extra $100.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Pixel Watch 3: Design and display

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

Leaked Google Pixel Watch 4 renders might give us an early preview of Google's upcoming smartwatch. Put simply, the Pixel Watch 4 appears to have a questionable design, of these renders turn out to be accurate. They depict the Pixel Watch 4 as being about 2mm thicker than its predecessor, and without rear charging pins visible.

These design changes could be divisive among Pixel Watch fans. A positive of this change is that the Pixel Watch 4 could switch back to a wireless charging puck for power, rather than the contacts and pins on the Pixel Watch 3. On the flip side, this would mean that the Pixel Watch has changed charging methods three times in four generations, which isn't ideal for continuity.

Otherwise, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain the same "waterdrop" design language as its predecessors. This time, the bezels might be even slimmer, helping make the newer model feel more modern. If the case size remains roughly the same, we could see the Pixel Watch 4 displays slightly grow compared to the 1.27- and 1.43-inch displays on the Pixel Watch 3.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 measures 12.3mm thick, so if these rumors are true, the newer model could be close to 15mm thick. That certainly isn't great, because the current Pixel Watch 3 is actually on the thicker side of smartwatches already. The newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is only 8.6mm thick, and the Apple Watch Series 10 is only 9.7mm thick.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

Still, there will probably be more similarities than differences between the Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3. Both models will likely be offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and multiple colorways.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Pixel Watch 3: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

In terms of hardware, we have been hearing rumors of a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor, which hasn't been officially announced yet but has started surfacing in rumors. That said, it seems unlikely given the timeline that it will be featured in the upcoming Pixel Watch 4.

Android Central's own Michael Hicks interviewed Qualcomm VP of wearables Dino Bekis about Qualcomm and Google's partnership, when he discussed the "feature-focused" and "AI-driven" Snapdragon Wear chipset coming "next year" (2025). As such, it's still possible we see the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip power the Pixel Watch 4, potentially bringing better speed, efficiency, and overall performance.

Even so, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 has proven quite capable, and it wouldn't be a total loss if the Pixel Watch 4 retains this chip, as Google has been known to make the best of older chipsets in the past.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specifications Specs Google Pixel Watch 4 (rumored/expected) Google Pixel Watch 3 Colors Obsidian, Gold, Lemon, Porcelain, Iris, and Moonstone Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold (41mm), Matte Hazel (45mm) Materials Recycled aluminum Recycled aluminum Band Active (fluoroelastomer) Active (fluoroelastomer) Dimensions Unknown, possibly 14.3mm thick 41 x 41 x 12.3mm / 45 x 45 x 12.3mm Weight (w/out band) Unknown 41mm: 31g; 45mm: 37g Weight with small/large Active band Unknown 41mm: 55g/63g; 45mm: 61g/69g Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Display 1.27-inch (408x408) or 1.43-inch (456x456) Actua AMOLED LTPO display 1.27-inch (408x408) or 1.43-inch (456x456) Actua AMOLED LTPO display Row 8 - Cell 0 2,000 nits, 60Hz refresh rate 2,000 nits, 60Hz refresh rate Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic Sensors Multi-path optical HR sensor, red & IR sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical (ECG), electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, magnetometer Multi-path optical HR sensor, red & IR sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical (ECG), electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, magnetometer Battery 306mAh/420mAh 306mAh/420mAh, 24 hours with AOD, 36 hours with Battery Saver Charging Unknown 41mm: 24 minutes to 50%, 35 minutes to 80%, 60 minutes to 100%; 45mm: 28 minutes to 50%, 50 minutes to 80%, 80 minutes to 100% CPU Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 (1.7GHz), Cortex M33 co-processor Memory / Storage 2GB + 32GB 2GB + 32GB OS Wear OS 6 Wear OS 5 (3 years of updates)

Other than that, we expect the Pixel Watch 4 to feature the same fitness and health sensors as the Pixel Watch 3. The highlight of the sensor assortment would be a multi-path optical heart rate sensor supporting ECG readings. The Pixel Watch 3 also supports blood-oxygen detection, skin temperature readings, and cEDA analysis, so those should carry over to the Pixel Watch 4 as well.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Pixel Watch 3: Fitness and health features

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 will most likely be powered by Wear OS 6, which brings the Material 3 Expressive design language to the smartwatch form factor. It's a new-look operating system that will add things like more fluid scrolling, buttons, and notification cards, all of which dynamically adapt to user interaction and the Pixel Watch's display size.

More importantly, Wear OS 6 will add proper support for third-party watch faces. The Watch Face Push API will let third-party faces sync with Pixel Watch models without needing to go through the Google Play Store, via apps like Facer.

Additionally, Gemini is replacing the Google Assistant on the Pixel Watch 4. The current Pixel Watch 3 will get all of these upgrades when Wear OS 6 rolls out, but it's possible the Pixel Watch 4 will get some first. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 4 might offer a longer software support window.

A recent rumor suggests that Google is enhancing its strength training capabilities, featuring tools such as a workout builder and real-time guidance. This may include more advanced post-workout analysis and form insights, catering to weightlifters and bodybuilders.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Pixel Watch 3: Is it worth waiting for?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Right now, there are too many unknowns to say for sure whether the Google Pixel Watch 4 will be the slam-dunk upgrade over the current Pixel Watch 3. Current rumors paint a clear picture: the Pixel Watch 4 might be better than the Pixel Watch 3 in some areas, and worse in others. Specifically, the Pixel Watch 4's rumored thicker chassis may be a non-starter for some users — the Pixel Watch 3 was already on the thicker side of smartwatches.

With that being said, a potential chip upgrade, Wear OS 6, and slimmer bezels are just a few reasons the Pixel Watch 4 might sound incredibly appealing. That'll be especially true if the Pixel Watch 4 indeed retains the same pricing structure as the Pixel Watch 3.

For now, we'll have to wait for Google's official unveiling of the Pixel Watch 4 to know exactly how the upcoming model will compare to the current one.