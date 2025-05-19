Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 The upcoming Galaxy Watch At this stage, we don't know a whole lot about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 — except for that it'll likely debut in a few months and will challenge the Pixel Watch 3. Notably, Samsung executives have publicly stated we'll see a design upgrade and new health features. Pros New, "innovative" design

Enhanced and expanded health features

A "classic" variant may be coming alongside the standard Watch 8

Possible Galaxy AI and Gemini features Cons Likely the same battery life as older models

Pricing and hardware specs are currently unknown Google Pixel Watch 3 View at Amazon View at antonline The definitive Google smartwatch With Wear OS 5 and tons of Google, Pixel, and Nest integration, it's clear the Pixel Watch 3 is an excellent pairing for Android users deep in the ecosystem. However, limited hardware, subpar battery life, and a lack of versatile workout features could push users to the Galaxy Watch instead. Pros Excellent integration with Google, Pixel, and Nest products and software

Runs Wear OS 5

Battery life often exceeds the Pixel Watch 3's 24-hour estimate

Decent health and sleep tracking features Cons Limited workout-tracking tools outside of running and basic activities

GPS accuracy can be hit or miss

Limited battery life compared to the competition

Waterdrop design isn't for everyone

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is likely still a few months away, but there's already a lot to look forward to about the device. We have talked about the Galaxy Watch 8 possibly being the first smartwatch to run Wear OS 6, adding new health features, and bringing an "innovative" design. But the thing everyone wants to know is how the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 will stack up against the existing Google Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 and the current Galaxy Watch 7 already have key differences, as the former offers style and simplicity while the latter provides a more advanced feature set. That should continue with the next Galaxy Watch 8, based on Samsung's public teasers about the device. Let's dive into how these two Wear OS smartwatches might compare based on current rumors, leaks, and speculation.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Rumors indicate that Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City sometime in mid-July, and this is likely when we'll see the Galaxy Watch 8 for the first time. For reference, the last two Galaxy Watch models were released on July 10 and July 26 in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

If pricing holds from the Galaxy Watch 7 series, we're looking at $299 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 and $329 for the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8. There aren't any rumors pointing to price hikes at the moment, but with the ongoing uncertainty regarding U.S. tariffs, there's always a good chance costs could increase when new products are announced.

Luckily, we do know exactly how much the Pixel Watch 3 costs, as it has been out for more than half a year. Here's the full pricing breakdown:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Standard model $349 / £349 / €399 / CA$479 / AU$579 $399 / £399 / €449 / CA$549 / AU$669 LTE model $449 / £449 / €499 / CA$599 / AU$749 $499 / £499 / €549 / CA$669 / AU$839

All told, Google's smartwatches are typically higher-priced than Samsung Galaxy watches, especially when factoring in upgrades like larger screens or LTE support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (left, silver) and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (right, black). (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

There haven't been many Galaxy Watch 8 leaks to date that reveal Samsung's design plans, but we may not need to speculate much. In the company's Q1 2025 earnings call, Corporate VP of MX Division Daniel Araujo teased its upcoming smartwatch, which will have a new design.

Samsung plans to grow its wearable market "with a strengthened premium experience while expanding our lineup across all price segments," Araujo said. "We plan to launch a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features."

As for what that "innovative design" might be, there have been reported rumblings internally at Samsung about switching to a squircle wearable design, like the 2014 Samsung Gear S. However, it seems unlikely this is the path Samsung will take with the Galaxy Watch 8, as Apple seems to have claimed the squircle form factor with the abundantly successful Apple Watch.

(Image credit: Alex Dobie / Android Central)

Instead, we could be looking at a hybrid of sorts, with a squircle chassis and a circular inset screen. This would mimic the design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, bringing it down to the standard models. A set of leaked images, shown below, gives us a glimpse of what that might look like.

A set of leaked graphics of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic with a "squircle" design and a "Quick" button on the latter. (Image credit: Android Authority)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is offered in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and we expect these to remain similar on the Galaxy Watch 8. The wild card here is the smartwatch's new design, because a different shape or display aspect ratio could tweak the watch's case size or screen size. As for durability, we can expect an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating and MIL-STD-810H certification for shock protection.

Compared to the Pixel Watch 3's "waterdrop" design, any iteration of Galaxy Watch 8 design is going to look different. The Pixel Watch 3 has a circular design with black bezels that help the display blend into the frame, and is offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It has a recycled aluminum case that can be configured in matte or polished finishes.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

There's a crown on the right side of the watch that is used for navigation, providing haptic feedback as you scroll. You also get another button for controls and power options.

Compared to the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 has slimmer display bezels, a higher 60Hz refresh rate, and a brighter 2,000 nits of peak brightness. However, those figures simply help the Pixel Watch 3 catch up to the Galaxy Watch 7. That's why the Galaxy Watch 8 will likely continue this trend, and unless you like the Pixel Watch 3's minimalist design, the Samsung offering feels superior.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Software and specs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Due to regulatory filings, we have a better idea of the Galaxy Watch 8's hardware than its design. There will likely be a standard Galaxy Watch 8 and a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic available, with minor or no battery capacity increases.

Per a leak, the larger Galaxy Watch 8 will receive a 10mAh capacity bump, bringing the total capacity to 435mAh. Meanwhile, the 40mm variant will see no change in capacity, suggesting both models will retain their 40-hour battery estimate.

By comparison, the Pixel Watch 3 has a more limited 24-hour battery life estimate. For what it's worth, Android Central's testers found that the Pixel Watch 3 often outperformed that figure. Battery life is likely to be worse compared to the Galaxy Watch 8 in either case.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XpertPick) (Image credit: XpertPick)

While Samsung has given the Galaxy Watch a new processor for the last two generations, it's unclear if that trend will continue. No leaks point to a new chip, but it's always possible. For now, we know that the Galaxy Watch 8 may at least have the Exynos W1000 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage — matching the Galaxy Watch 7.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip and a Cortex-M33 co-processor, plus 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 should be more than capable of handling all your smartwatch needs.

The following is a specs table comparing expected, rumored, or assumed Galaxy Watch 8 specs to the Pixel Watch 3, but it should be noted that hardware leaks have been extremely limited so far. We'll have to wait until the Galaxy Watch 8 is closer to an official release before we have a definitive idea of what hardware it will offer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (rumored/assumed) Google Pixel Watch 3 Display 40mm (1.3-inch, 432x432) or 44mm (1.5-inch, 480x480) Super AMOLED display 41mm (1.2-inch, 384x384) or 45mm (1.4-inch, 450x450) Actua AMOLED LTPO display Protection Sapphire Crystal glass, 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Materials Armor Aluminum case Recycled aluminum case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (optional), GPS, Galileo, Glonass Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Multi-path optical HR sensor, red & IR sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical (ECG), electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, magnetometer Battery 300mAh/435mAh 306mAh/420mAh Charging Fast charging Fast charging supported RAM / storage 2GB/ 32GB 2GB/ 32GB OS One UI Watch 7 (Wear OS 6) Wear OS 5 Colors Unknown Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold (41mm), Matte Hazel (45mm)

Software and health sensing is where the Galaxy Watch 8 may pull away from the Pixel Watch 3. Our testers found that while the Pixel Watch 3 can handle basic activity tracking and running workouts, other workout metrics are less reliable. Plus, there have been inconsistent experiences with GPS data on the Pixel Watch 3. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 is known for offering more detailed data with better hardware sensors.

That should continue with the Galaxy Watch 8. We know Samsung is working on blood-glucose monitoring technology based on patent filings, but it's not clear whether this feature could be ready for the brand's next smartwatch.

Either way, it'll feature the new Samsung BioActive Sensor added to the Galaxy Watch 7, which hasn't reached its full potential yet. Given that a Samsung executive teased new health features at its recent earnings call, it's safe to expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to add new tools and metrics using that BioActive Sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 vs. Google Pixel Watch 3: Will it be worth buying?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Right now, it's too early to say whether the Galaxy Watch 8 will be better than the Pixel Watch 3. If you're after AI features and advanced health metrics, there's a good chance Samsung's upcoming smartwatch will impress. However, the Pixel Watch 3 is catered more to a casual audience, and it's unlikely the Galaxy Watch 8 will beat Google's smartwatch in that regard.

Of course, more leaks and rumors will continue to pile in as the Galaxy Watch 8 launch gets closer, so stay tuned to our coverage for more.