Galaxy Watch 7 to get a new sensor that boosts health tracking

What you need to know

Samsung announced that its upcoming Watch series will include a new BioActive sensor for more accurate health tracking.

The sensor tracks the Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index to assess chronic disease risks.

The company claims this sensor tracks workout heart rate 30% better than its previous models.

Samsung announced on Monday (July 8) that it will be adding a new sensor to the coming Galaxy Watch series. The company showed off the BioActive Sensor in an official blog post, stating that this will bring "more precise readings to empower users with deeper insights."

In an elaborate video showcasing the insides of what we think is the Galaxy watch 7 series and its new sensor, the company said it is to access better preventative health experiences that can record precise health insights of users.

"Samsung engineers focused on three upgrades to the new sensor: enhancing the performance of light-receiving photodiodes, adding additional colors of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and arranging them optimally across the sensor," the company added.

Introducing All-New BioActive Sensor for the Latest Galaxy Watch - YouTube Watch On

The new sensor now includes blue, yellow, violet, and ultraviolet LEDs, as well as an increased number of green, red, and infrared LEDs. Introducing a new set of LEDs would give the new watch a leg up compared to its previous generations, allowing it to " pursue unexplored aspects of health monitoring on wearables."

This will allow the sensor to measure health metrics more accurately, such as heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels. The company claims it will help measure the heart rate during workouts 30% more accurately than its previous models.

One new feature that is set to roll out due to this new BioActive Sensor is the support of an “Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index.” This means the wearable will be able to calculate the AGEs formed in the body based on a person's lifestyle and eating habits.

According to Healthline, "these products are formed when sugar interacts with proteins or fats in the bloodstream," which could contribute to several health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and renal failure. We feel that this could be the company's step in the right direction to potentially measure blood sugar levels by gauging the symptoms causing AGEs to build up in the body.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This index provides a snapshot of your biological age to help you make more informed decisions about your wellness journey and work towards a healthier future," the company added.

The Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra are set to launch at the upcoming Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, along with the most anticipated Galaxy Ring and this year's foldable series.