Samsung highlights a few "Preventative Care" features on the Galaxy Watch 8 series, thanks to its sensors.

The devices can help detect "premature heartbeats" using Ectopic Beat Detection to help users avoid arrhythmia.

The Watch 8 series is also the first to monitor and understand a user's antioxidant levels, encouraging them to make important lifestyle changes if needed.

Our well-being should always take top priority, and while hectic schedules can make that difficult, Samsung says its latest Galaxy Watch is trying to help.

In an email to Android Central this morning (Aug 7), Samsung highlighted a "preventative" care feature that it wove into the Galaxy Watch 8 series. In a blog post, the company states consumers with a Galaxy Watch 8 will have access to its Ectopic Beat Detection software for "actionable" insights. Samsung states this feature is designed to help users detect early signs of "premature heartbeats."

These early heartbeats, which is states can typically go unnoticed during routine checkups, can lead to arrhythmia and potentially evolve into a risk of heart failure.

The post highlights the Galaxy Watch 8's "enhanced" ECG sensor and its ability to inform users if it detects signs of ectopic beats.

Vascular Load is another preventative care feature Samsung has packed into the Galaxy Watch 8. This was a feature it teased a little before the devices launched in July, touting it as an AI-powered feature designed to determine the "strain on your heart." Today, Samsung says that the watches utilize PPG waveforms to measure your blood flow and vascular stiffness throughout the night.

Samsung reports that daily stress, diet, and how much rest you get can affect this aspect of your health. If left unchecked, it could lead to more serious cardiovascular concerns.

Changing Lifestyle Habits

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Aside from an early warning system, Samsung says the Galaxy Watch 8 can also help users make well-informed decisions about their lifestyle. For example, the series features an "Antioxidant Index," which uses its BioActive sensors to scan your skin carotenoids. What this returns is a well-informed look into antioxidant levels, primarily based on the amount of fruits and vegetables you've consumed.

Users are given a score between 0-100. While Samsung says low fruit and vegetable intake can negatively impact this score (and your health overall), other factors like your diet, UV light exposure, and more can impact your antioxidant levels.

Additionally, "Bedtime Guidance" is designed to help users "build healthier sleep routines that lead to deeper, less interrupted sleep and more energized mornings." Samsung says this was developed alongside KAIST to help users understand their bodies and the right amount of sleep for them.

The Galaxy Watch 8: aid right on your wrist

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung has been pushing the Galaxy Watch 8's health features, as we've seen with its Preventative Care (early detection) and lifestyle monitoring capabilities. The devices are also well-equipped to handle your fitness goals and tracking features. The Korean OEM highlights the device's daily Energy Score, which informs users of how prepared their bodies are for the day ahead. If you're fit enough to push extra that day, you'll know.

However, there may be days when you need to take it a little easy and rest.

Samsung Health's AI-powered insights deliver "Personal Wellness Tips" to users, encompassing Vascular Load and more.