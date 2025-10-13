Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6 to the Galaxy Watch 7.

The 2GB update includes the September 2025 security patch and build number BYI4.

The update is currently live in Korea, with a wider global release expected soon.

After a long wait, Samsung has finally started rolling out One UI 8 Watch, based on the latest Wear OS 6, to the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung has been on a streak of updates recently. The company rolled out One UI 8, based on Android 16, to its flagship smartphones — even those released in 2022 — and now it's updating the Galaxy Watch 7 to the newest Wear OS version as well.

This rollout comes just days after Google began pushing Wear OS 6 to the Pixel Watch 3 and earlier models, which may have prompted Samsung to follow suit. The One UI 8 for Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 7 carries the build number BYI4 and is about 2GB in size. It also includes the September 2025 security patch.

For now, the update is only live in South Korea (via Tarun Vats on X). Samsung hasn't announced when it will expand to other regions like the U.S. or Europe, but based on previous rollout patterns and over two months of beta testing with no major bugs reported, the global release should arrive soon.

If you want to manually check for the update on your smartwatch, go to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

As for what's new, Samsung has added several health-focused features to the Galaxy Watch 7, including Bedtime Guidance, Running Coach, and Vascular Load tracking.

The Bedtime Guidance feature in the update analyzes your sleep pressure and circadian rhythm to suggest an ideal bedtime. Meanwhile, Vascular Load monitors the strain on your circulatory system during both rest and activity and will offer insights and recommendations to help improve your heart health.

The update also introduces the Now Bar that brings live activities to the smartwatch, as well as a new charging notification view. There are other features as well, like an improved notifications interface, updated app icons, and new double-pinch gestures for even more actions.