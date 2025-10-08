Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out its Wear OS 6 upgrade for the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 as the OTA images appear.

Android Central has confirmed that the update is rolling out on these devices today (Oct 8), so users should begin noticing it soon, too.

Wear OS 6 had a demo during I/O 2025, and during that demo, it was noted that the software brings about a smoother scrolling experience with a more expressive, fully immersive UI on the round, glass-domed display.

Google's got a busy midweek going on, as the company has started rolling out its major Wear OS 6 update to its Pixel Watches.

The company recently updated its Full OTA images page for its Pixel Watches today (Oct 8), which now mentions its major v16 (Wear OS 6) update. Google hasn't published its patch notes for the Wear OS 6 update, as that's likely to contain the information we want to tear through.

For right now, its OTA images page states the update is rolling out for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2. This includes the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and LTE versions of both model series. The original Pixel Watch wasn't mentioned in the company's updated page.

This upgrade for the two past-gen watches features Google's latest October 2025 security patch for the wearables, too.

While Google hasn't published its official Wear OS 6/October security patch changelog for the watches yet, Android Central's Derrek Lee and Michael L. Hicks confirmed that the update is rolling out on these devices. Users should also begin noticing it today (Oct 8), and even more as we week closes.

Wear OS 6 hits the main stage

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There was a lot to unpack about Wear OS 6 during Google's I/O 2025 demo earlier this year. Material 3 Expressive wasn't the only major overhaul headed for Google's software, as wearables are getting quite the revamp, too. During Android Central's demo, it was discovered that Wear OS 6 vastly improved the scrolling smoothness of the Pixel Watch 3. More than that, the UI now expands and shrinks content while you're scrolling.

There's an "Edge Hugging" button that reshapes the Pixel Watch's UI to its round face, essentially creating a fully immersive experience.

Tiles in Wear OS 6 on the Pixel Watch 3 were found to have more "visual consistency." Icons for apps and other content in the OS have been improved to be more descriptive, so you'll always know what you're getting into.