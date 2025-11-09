Final farewell: Google’s first Pixel Watch receives its last minor update

What you need to know

Original 2022 Pixel Watch receives final software update with security fixes but no major upgrades.

Update BW1A.251005.003.W1 maintains device on Wear OS 5.1, closing window for major system support.

Google continues app updates via Play Store, ensuring usability despite end of major Wear OS upgrades.

Google's original 2022 Pixel Watch is receiving its final update, a modest patch, BW1A.251005.003.W1, which preserves its software status on Wear OS 5.1, signalling the end of guaranteed major support for the smartwatch.

The official release notes are brief, mentioning only “Security updates and bug fixes" (via 9to5Google).

This makes it clear that the original Pixel Watch won’t be moving up to Wear OS 6, a privilege reserved for newer smartwatch models. Launched back in October 2022, the first-gen Pixel Watch was Google’s re-entry into the smartwatch market, built on a Samsung Exynos 9110 chip and running Wear OS 3.5 at launch.

Support window closed

Over the past three years, it received multiple updates that improved performance and battery management, as well as two major version upgrades — from Wear OS 3.5 to Wear OS 4, and then to 5.1. With this latest patch, Google is effectively closing the book on major system updates for the device.

That said, Google isn’t abandoning the watch entirely. Users will still receive app and service updates through the Play Store, ensuring that essential functions remain usable for a while longer. But when it comes to full Wear OS upgrades and long-term improvements, this is the finish line.

If you’re still wearing the first-gen Pixel Watch, it’s recommended to install the October patch once it hits your device. You can check for it manually by heading to Settings → System → System Updates on your watch. It’s a relatively small update, but an important one for maintaining stability and security.

And while it’s bittersweet to see support end, the Pixel Watch has had a solid run: three years of updates and consistent improvements. From here on out, it’ll continue to work fine, but without the major Wear OS upgrades that the newer Pixel Watch lineup will enjoy.

