The odds are looking grim for Pixel Watch 1 owners to get Wear OS 6
Google confirmed to Android Central that the Pixel Watch 1 "will continue to run on Wear OS 5.1" in its last month of guaranteed updates.
What you need to know
- Google released Wear OS 6 on the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 for its October 2025 update, but not the Pixel Watch 1.
- A Google spokesperson indicated that the October update will not be coming to the first-gen smartwatch.
- The Pixel Watch 1's official support ends in October 2025, but it will continue to receive "security and bug fixes."
Google released Wear OS 6 to the Pixel Watch 3 and 2 earlier this week alongside the Pixel Watch 4. The Pixel Watch 1 wasn't included, but there was reason to hope its update would come later in October. But Google has told Android Central not to expect the update.
Google promised "at least three years" of software updates for its Pixel Watches, but it wasn't clear if that included three version updates or not. The Pixel Watch 1 launched in October 2022 with Wear OS 3.5 and is currently running the April 2025 Wear OS 5.1 update.
Google initially told us it had no comment about Wear OS 6 coming to Pixel Watch 1, but a Google spokesperson sent us a statement on Friday that clarified its update strategy:
The quote included a link to the official Pixel Watch update page, which confirms the October 2025 deadline for Pixel Watch 1 updates.
While the spokesperson didn't definitively say, "No," the statement suggests there won't be a second October update for the Watch 1 with Wear OS 6, and that any updates after October will be limited to security patches.
We had reason to hope that the first Pixel Watch would receive a third major update. Samsung promises four years of software updates, and it has apparently confirmed plans to bring One UI 8 Watch to the Galaxy Watch 4 in late 2025, which will be its fourth major update.
Instead, it appears that Pixel Watches will stick to two version updates and three years of security updates, with occasional security patches after the three-year window.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
The Pixel Watch 1 uses an outdated Exynos 9110 chip originally used in Tizen OS Galaxy Watches. Perhaps Google didn't think Wear OS 6 could run smoothly on older hardware, even with 2GB of RAM. But when the Pixel Watch 5 launches next year, the Watch 2 may not receive Wear OS 7 even though it shares the Watch 3's Snapdragon hardware.
Wear OS 6 has impressed us so far with its stylish scrolling animations, revamped Tiles, dynamic color theming, custom watch faces, and other functional fixes. It's arguably the best smartwatch update Google has released, which makes it a shame that Pixel Watch 1 owners may never see it.
The Pixel Watch 4 launched on October 9 with Wear OS 6; based on Google's update strategy, it seems we can expect it to receive Wear OS 8 in 2027, but not Wear OS 9 in 2028.
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.