Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
What is CES and when is it?
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual gathering of the biggest companies in the technology space. It is known as the largest event that houses companies from all categories showcasing new releases, concept products, and so much more. The event is hosted by the Consumer Technology Association. It's where companies show off their latest devices, software, and everything awesome in-between. Pretty much anything used to keep you connected to the world around you, you'll find here.
The event happens every year during the first week of January in Las Vegas. This year, it will be hosted between January 6 and 8.
Will Android Central be there — and what do we expect to see at CES 2026?
Yes, Android Central is going this year! Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda will be present at CES and will be looking at all the cool technology companies intend on revealing.
We expect a lot of announcements including some phone launches and potentially a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.
Here are a few of the companies we expect to be present at the event.
- Major Confirmed Attendees
- Samsung
- Qualcomm
- Arm
- Very Likely Attendees
- Meta
- Xiaomi
- Motorola
- MediaTek
- TCL
- Possibly Attending (but not confirmed publicly yet)
- Honor
- Nothing
- OPPO
- ZTE / RedMagic
- Huawei
- TECNO
- Unconfirmed / No public info yet
Keep checking this page, and check out our home page for all the news coming out of CES 2026.
