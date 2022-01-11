CES hasn't traditionally been a huge show for smartphone launches. Even in normal years when the event's attendance wasn't slashed by 75% due to Covid-19, pickings would be relatively slim compared to the big European tech shows — Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and IFA in Berlin. So it's been surprising to see the quietest in-person CES in years also be the busiest for flagship phone launches. We got Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE — a big enough deal in its own right and new Android features coming later this year, along with launches from Chinese brands Vivo and TCL. But the major announcement for Western Android fans had to be the OnePlus 10 Pro, one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships from a brand that enthusiasts actually care about.

We already have a full spec sheet, but no global launch date.

OnePlus pulled its physical presence from the show at the last minute. But its new phone was nevertheless revealed to the world as planned, with details being dribbled out over the course of CES week. Like many of the year's best Android phones, it'll use the latest Qualcomm chipset. We know it'll feature a larger 5,000mAh battery, ridiculously fast 80W charging, and a redesigned camera system from Hasselblad. While the lack of a periscope telephoto camera is disappointing, I'm looking forward to trying out the new ultrawide fish-eye lens.

The weird semi-launch around CES (but not technically at CES) isn't even the most odd thing about this product. For as much information we have on the OnePlus 10 Pro, plenty of questions remain unanswered. For starters, where's the regular OnePlus 10? The existence of a Pro implies that there'll also be a non-Pro as in previous release cycles. No such device has been confirmed, however, and given the relative messiness of OnePlus's product cycle, I would take nothing for granted.

OnePlus's next big software update has a lot to prove.