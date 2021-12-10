The stable OxygenOS 12 update was a disaster shortly after it was released to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro earlier this week, with many users complaining about bugs and missing features. The company is now putting a halt to its rollout.

OnePlus told Android Police that it is suspending the Android 12-based release for its flagship phones while its software team works to resolve a number of issues.

We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.

People took to Twitter, Reddit, and the OnePlus forum page shortly after the update's release to vent their displeasure. Among the notable bugs are issues with making and receiving calls, as well as a broken Autofill feature (via XDA Developers). There were also numerous features that were missing after the update, such as the ability to change icons individually, customize the status bar icons, and disable the Google Feed. Access to the call recording app was removed as well.

The loss of several customization features, in particular, was disappointing because OxygenOS was known for being one of the most customizable Android skins. Other users reported software inconsistencies such as slower Wi-Fi connectivity and poor animations.

For those who have already installed the update, a OnePlus community member has provided a handy guide to roll back to the previous OxygenOS version.

OnePlus has promised to release a new update to its current best Android phones soon once it sorts out all the issues with OxygenOS 12. Until then, it is strongly advised to postpone updating your OnePlus 9 device.