OnePlus has started rolling out the stable Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update to its best Android phones of 2021. The company announced the rollout in a post on its official Community forums.

OxygenOS 12 introduces a refreshed UI design that is "inspired by brand-new materials." OnePlus has also added a bunch of new Shelf card styles, new Canvas AOD styles, and three adjustable Dark mode levels.

Additionally, the update enables the Work-Life Balance feature for everyone, which means you can now easily switch between Work and Life modes. The Gallery app has been updated as well and now lets users switch between different layouts using a two-finger pinch gesture.

Here's the full changelog:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

The first stable Android 12 update for the OnePlus 9 series has arrived nearly two months after the company launched the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta program. As confirmed by OnePlus earlier this year, OxygenOS 12 is the final OxygenOS update.

The company is set to switch to a "unified" OS that will merge Color OS and OxygenOS. The all-new OS is expected to debut with the OnePlus 10 series in the first half of 2022.