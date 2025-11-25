What you need to know

OnePlus is rolling out a surprisingly massive first update for the OnePlus 15, weighing in at 2.3GB.

The update boosts app launch speeds and adds deeper Home screen customization, including widget renaming, stacking, and Flux clock resizing.

It also includes the November 2025 security patch and faster virus scanning via Phone Manager.

The OnePlus 15 hasn’t even settled into everyone’s hands yet, but OnePlus is already pushing its first major software update, and it's surprisingly huge.

The first software patch, labeled CPH2749_16.0.1.303(EX01), brings a long list of refinements that touch everything from performance and themes to network tools and fingerprint animations. For a first update, this one’s pretty loaded, coming in at 2.3GB.

OnePlus is positioning this release as a “new level of seamless experience,” and it's evident with improvements to app launch speeds from the Home screen. The update also leans heavily into personalization, with options to resize clocks when using certain Flux themes, rename widgets, and stack same-sized widgets by dropping them on top of each other.

The Photos app gets smarter, too. When cropping portraits, buildings, or anything with clear lines, the phone now offers automatic straightening so you don’t have to fiddle with sliders as much. And if you want a more expressive ringtone, you can finally set videos as system ringtones.

OnePlus is also touching up the lock screen. The fingerprint scanner animation gets a glow effect that looks cleaner and more modern. While it's not a game-changer, it's definitely more polished than the stock animation that shipped with the phone.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Under-the-hood improvements and better protection

OnePlus 15's first update includes the November 2025 Android security patch, so you’re getting the latest vulnerability fixes alongside all the UI polish. Phone Manager also boosts its virus-scanning speed, which should help with regular background checks.

Network tools get one of the more interesting upgrades. OnePlus adds an interface for its AI LinkBoost Network Engine, giving you real-time insight into network optimizations, latency reductions, and more. If your signal suddenly dips or you’re in a spot with unstable connectivity, you’ll now get notifications when the phone kicks network acceleration into gear.

There’s also a built-in speed test that shows upload and download rates along with latency, so you can troubleshoot your connection without jumping to third-party apps.