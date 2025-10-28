What you need to know

Xiaomi has begun releasing the stable Android 16 update with its new HyperOS 3 skin, starting with the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro.

The update is live for select users and will expand in waves worldwide, making Xiaomi one of the first major brands — alongside Google and Samsung — to deliver Android 16.

HyperOS 3 introduces smoother animations, cleaner icons, customizable layouts, and AI-powered wallpapers.

The update marks the beginning of a broader global rollout, and while it’s now live for select users, availability will expand in waves depending on region and model, as per Xiaomi's post on X. Xiaomi joins Google and Samsung as one of the first major brands to offer a stable Android 16 update.

HyperOS 3 is more than just a visual update. It offers a smoother interface, new system animations, and a redesigned home screen with cleaner icons and flexible layouts. There are also AI-powered wallpapers and new ways to customize the lock screen.

Performance has improved as well, with faster app launches, better power use, and stronger connections between Xiaomi devices. HyperOS 3 also includes key Android 16 features like better security, privacy, multitasking, and background process management.

More devices coming soon

The rollout begins with the Xiaomi 15T series, but more devices are coming soon. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, Redmi Note 14 series, Poco F7 and X7, and Xiaomi Pad 7 will also get the update.

These models should get the update in the next few weeks. Older flagships like the Xiaomi 14 and Poco F6 series are expected to follow around late November. Since the rollout is happening in stages, it may take some time to reach every region.

A full list of eligible devices confirms just how wide the rollout will go. On the Xiaomi side, everything from the 15-series flagships down to the Pad 6 Pro, Pad 6 Max 14, and even the Pad Mini are included. The Redmi lineup covers popular models like the K80 and K70 series, along with the Note 15, Note 14, Turbo 4, and A-series devices.

Poco users aren’t left out either — the F7, F7 Pro, X7 Pro, M7 Plus, and several budget-friendly models will all get the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update in due time.

With HyperOS 3 now officially out in the wild, it’s clear Xiaomi is stepping up its software game and setting the pace for what Android 16 will look like on non-Pixel phones.