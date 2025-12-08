What you need to know

Xiaomi's 17 Ultra was involved in another rumor online, with a Weibo post claiming it could debut in China on after Christmas on December 26.

There are theories that the device could feature a 12/256GB and a 16/1TB variant for consumers.

Previous rumors claim the 17 Ultra will receive satellite connectivity support for texts and calls, as well as a camera housing with a 200MP lens.

The later months of 2025 have had rumors of an "Ultra" Xiaomi 17 swirling, and those have continued, as new reports claim to have nailed its debut and price.

Quite an avid tipster on Weibo, Smart Pikachu, posted some alleged information regarding what consumers could expect from the Xiaomi 17 Ultra (via Huawei Central). According to the rumor, Xiaomi could debut this Ultra device right after Christmas, on December 26. This debut could bring two varying RAM/storage variants, which, as the publication notes, mirrors what Xiaomi has done previously.

If we're going by that theory, the 17 Ultra could feature a 12/256GB and a 16/1TB variant for roughly 6,499 yuan (~$919) and 7,799 yuan (~$1,103), respectively.

Interestingly, the tipster's rumors continue, claiming that this alleged December 26 debut date could be preceded by a brief pre-order period. Xiaomi could begin this pre-order stage around December 15 through December 25. Typically, OEMs debut and begin their pre-order periods simultaneously, so perhaps we're looking at a December 15 (or rather a December 14 in the U.S.) announcement date from Xiaomi.

Of course, this is speculation, so take these rumors with a grain of salt for now.

An "Ultra" picture

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Earlier rumors about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra started shortly after the 17 series originally debuted. Those Ultra theories alleged that the Chinese OEM was preparing a sharp difference for it, by granting it satellite connectivity capabilities. Those rumors, after spotting it passing through a Chinese database, suggest the phone will offer Tiantong-1 and Beidou technology. Multiple Chinese OEMs have used this tech before, likely indicating the 17 Ultra will see text and call support.

Rumors add that the device's satellite connectivity was only spotted for its Chinese variant, potentially leaving out any global users if it reaches more regions.

A rumor to sink our teeth into concerned the phone's photographic capabilities. Reports at the top of December purported that the 17 Ultra could feature Leica-branded lenses and hardware upgrades to reduce chromatic aberration, as well as reflections.

Four lenses could pack its rear panel, consisting of a 200MP lens alongside three 50MP lenses. Up until now, talks have claimed Xiaomi was aiming for a 2026 release of the 17 Ultra. Things have reportedly shifted now that we're further into December, but Xiaomi has yet to confirm anything itself.