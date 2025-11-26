I used the POCO F8 Ultra for two weeks, and I have just one question: Why would you buy any other phone? This is one of the fastest phones around, and you get a great camera, battery life, and unbeatable value

With the F8 Ultra, POCO is proving that it can make a phone that's just as good as what Samsung and Google can deliver. The F8 Ultra has the latest internals, a new design with a denim texture that's wonderful to hold, battery that lasts a day and a half with ease, brighter AMOLED panel, and all the extras you need. Oh, and the cameras are the best of any POCO device I used, and if anything, the F8 Ultra manages to hold its own against the likes of the Xiaomi 15, which just shows the scale of POCO's progress. While the F8 Ultra is costlier at $729, I believe this is one of the best phones you can get in this category, and it is a legitimate alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S25 models.

When I reviewed the POCO F7 Ultra, I called it the best bargain of 2025. The combination of hardware, design, and battery life made it a great choice, but where the device truly stood out was the cameras. POCO always struggled in this area, but the F7 Ultra proved that the brand could deliver a phone with terrific cameras.

With the F8 Ultra, POCO is once again changing just about everything. The phone has an all-new design, and the denim texture that the brand is using at the back is unique — and it feels wonderful. There's a much bigger 6,500mAh battery, a bigger AMOLED panel, and new cameras at the back, including a dedicated 5x lens.

Obviously, the phone uses the latest Qualcomm silicon, and intriguingly, you get stereo sound along with a standalone subwoofer driver, with the sound powered by Bose.

While just about everything on the phone has changed from the F7 Ultra, what's still the same is the focus on value — the F8 Ultra costs a lot less than other phones that have the same hardware. Having used the phone for just over two weeks, I don't understand why you need to buy any other phone.

POCO F8 Ultra: Pricing and availability

POCO unveiled the F8 Ultra and F8 Pro at a launch event in Bali, Indonesia on November 26, 2025. Both phones are going on sale globally, and they will be available in India, the U.K., and other key markets where POCO has a presence. The F8 Ultra is available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB editions, and POCO is selling the device in Denim Blue and Black models.

There's also the F8 Pro, and that device is sold in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants, and you get Titanium Silver, Blue, and Black models. POCO is raising the prices this year, but it isn't by much, so that's good to see. This is what the F8 Ultra and F8 Pro cost:

POCO F8 Ultra (12GB/256GB): $729 / $679 (early bird pricing) / £749 / £599 (early bird pricing)

$729 / $679 (early bird pricing) / £749 / £599 (early bird pricing) POCO F8 Ultra (16GB/512GB): $799 / $729 (early bird pricing) / £799 / £649 (early bird pricing)

$799 / $729 (early bird pricing) / £799 / £649 (early bird pricing) POCO F8 Pro (12GB/256GB): $579 / $529 (early bird pricing) / £549 / £449 (early bird pricing)

$579 / $529 (early bird pricing) / £549 / £449 (early bird pricing) POCO F8 Pro (12GB/512GB): $629 / $579 (early bird pricing) / £599 / £499 (early bird pricing)

As with every launch, POCO has decent incentives if you're buying either device in the initial weeks of availability. Alongside the phones, POCO debuted the POCO Pad X1 at $399, and the tablet has plenty of great new features. There's also the Pad M1 at $329, with this model featuring a huge battery. I'm focusing on the phones this time, but I'll have plenty to talk about regarding the Pad X1 and M1 shortly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category POCO F8 Ultra POCO F8 Pro Display 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED, 2608x1200, 2560Hz PWM, 2000 nits HBM 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED, 2510x1156, 2560Hz PWM, 2000 nits HBM OS HyperOS 3.0.2.0, Android 16 HyperOS 3.0.2.0, Android 16 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 Rear camera 1 50MP f/1.6 Light Fusion 950, 1/1.31-inch sensor, OIS 50MP f/1.6 Light Fusion 800 OmniVision OVX8000, 1/1.55-inch sensor, OIS Rear camera 2 50MP f/3.0 telephoto, 5x optical zoom, OIS 50MP f/2.2 telephoto, 2.2x optical zoom Rear camera 3 50MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens 8MP wide-angle lens Front camera 32MP f/2.0 20MP f/2.0 Ingress protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, global 5G bands, NFC, dual-band GPS Security Ultrasonic in-screen sensor Ultrasonic in-screen sensor Audio USB-C, 2.1 stereo sound with subwoofer, Sound by Bose USB-C, stereo sound, Sound by Bose Battery 6500mAh, 100W charging, 50W wireless charging 6210mAh, 100W charging Dimensions 163.33 x 77.82 x 7.9, 220g 157.49 x 75.25 x 8.0, 199g Colors Denim Blue, Black Titanium Silver, Blue, Black

POCO F8 Ultra: Design

POCO caters its products to a younger audience, so it's no wonder that the brand constantly refreshes its design. The F7 Ultra had a familiar yellow aesthetic with bold styling, and the F8 Ultra switches things up in a good way. The design is much more mainstream, and the device itself looks quite elegant.

While the F7 Ultra had a rounded camera island, it's good to see the F8 Ultra once again use a wider island with a rectangular design. It's made out of metal and differentiates the design pretty well, and notably, there's a subwoofer next to the cameras, with Bose branding. The camera island is raised slightly, but even then, it doesn't protrude much from the chassis — at least nowhere as much as the Find X9 Pro or Vivo X300 Pro.

The wider camera bar means there's absolutely no wobble when using the phone on a table, and I like that. Where the design particularly stands out is the denim texture at the back; it just makes holding and using the device that much easier, and the overall feel is much better than the usual frosted glass designs most brands use these days.

Coming in at 220g, the F8 Ultra isn't too heavy, and POCO did a good job with weight distribution. The aluminum mid-frame and rounded edges along with the denim finish at the back ensure the phone has great usability, and even though it has a huge 6.9-inch panel, it isn't unwieldy to hold in the least.

Another thing I like is the addition of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor this year; it's just better to use than an optical module, and I didn't see any issues in this area — the positioning is good too. Similarly, the phone gets IP68 dust and water resistance, and it handles all weather conditions without any problems.

POCO F8 Ultra: Display

POCO went with a massive 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel this time around, and the result is that the F8 Ultra is a bit wider than most devices. However, that doesn't affect usability, but the phone has a lower resolution; it gets 2608 x 1200, with its predecessor featuring a QHD+ panel.

This isn't a big issue in daily use as you still get a vibrant panel with good colors and detail, and if anything, POCO's new VisionBoost D8 does a better job with HDR content. The chip is built on a 12nm node, and you'll need to enable the dual-core visual setting to see the difference; think of it as a dedicated module that enables better HDR and smoother motion when viewing content on the phone.

The bezels are thinner, but they're not uniform, with the bottom bezels slightly bigger. I didn't see any problems with brightness levels, and the F8 Ultra did a good job while going out and about in Bali. At the other end of the scale, the phone goes down to 1 nit, making it comfortable to use at night. This is a bigger deal in my use case, and I noticed the difference against the F7 Ultra in this area. I'm just glad that POCO is joining BBK brands in bringing this feature to its devices.

What I also like about the device is that it gets identical stereo channels — similar to Xiaomi phones from several years ago — and the sound quality is pretty great in its own right. Add a dedicated subwoofer, and the F8 Ultra has better onboard sound than any other phone I used.

